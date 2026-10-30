Predicting Purdue Basketball's Five Leading Scorers in 2026-27 Season

With Purdue's top four leading scorers moving on from last season, the Boilermakers need several players to step up and fill the void. Who are the most likely candidates to lead Matt Painter's squad in the scoring column this season?

After watching Purdue play in three exhibition games, I'm going to take my best guess at the five players who will finish the year at the top of the scoring category for the Boilermakers. There are plenty of options, but these five guys stand out most.

1. C.J. Cox, guard

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) shoots a three-pointer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cox is Purdue's top returner from last season, averaging 8.5 points per game as a sophomore in the 2025-26 season. He is also the only returning starter from last year's squad. Heading into his junior season, he's the top candidate to be Purdue's top scorer.

In Purdue's three exhibition games, Cox was the only player to reach double figures in every contest and shot the ball at a 64.5% clip from the field and made 50% of his three-point attempts. When the Boilermakers got into situations late in the shot clock, the veteran guard was the one who could make plays.

Now in a new role as a primary scoring threat, Cox isn't just a catch-and-shoot threat. He's can get to his mid-range, come off screens or even get to the rim. His consistency and shot-making ability makes him the best option to lead the Boilers in scoring.

2. Daniel Jacobsen, center

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) dunks the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacobsen's success as a scorer will be interesting to watch this season, because it's not solely on his shoulders. Guards must get him the ball when he wins post position on the inside. That was a struggle in Purdue's exhibition game against UConn, but it's something that should improve over time.

Last season, Jacobsen averaged 5.5 points per game off the bench for the Boilermakers. He didn't show much explosiveness as a scorer in the three preseason games this year, but he also didn't get as many minutes as he will in the regular season.

Unlike prior Purdue centers, Jacobsen can score in a variety of ways. He can get buckets down in the post, can be utilized as a lob threat, and is also a big who can hit shots from the perimeter. He has the opportunity to make a big leap as a scorer for the Boilermakers.

3. Antione West Jr., guard

Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West (1) shoots the basketball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not many Boilers have received as much attention as West during the offseason. After Braden Smith predicted he would be the leading scorer this coming season, major expectations were placed on the youngster's shoulders.

West wasn't in Purdue's starting lineup during the exhibition season and he struggled against UConn, scoring just two points and fouling out. It may take him some time to get comfortable on the floor, but he still has major potential.

In Purdue's other two exhibition games against Ball State and Purdue-Fort Wayne, West scored 11 and 16 points, respectively. He has the potential to light teams up on any given night.

4. Omer Mayer, guard

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) makes a shot. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayer is going to have the basketball in his hands much more this season as Purdue's starting point guard. He's comfortable getting to his pull-up and has also worked on driving to the basket, trying to create easier opportunities for himself.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 5.5 points per game off the bench as a freshman during the 2025-26 campaign, but that total should increase with more playing time. He needs to be a more consistent shooter, but he's another player who is difficult to defend when he gets into a rhythm.

Mayer only scored in double figures once during the three exhibition games (15 points against Purdue-Fort Wayne), but he averaged 10 points per contest. If he can shoot at a higher clip from the field, he'll be a major scoring threat.

5. Gicarri Harris, guard

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) goes to the basket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Purdue's trip to Canada and in certain moments during the preseason, Harris looks like a player who has taken the next step. He's going to have some nights where he's called on to score a lot, but he's also a great player on the defensive end and a good decision-maker.

Harris averaged 4.6 points per game for the Boilers last season, but had some major moments off the bench. He's been in Purdue's starting lineup through the exhibition games and is expected to be part of the first five when the regular season tips off next week.

As a starter, Harris may still be the third or fourth scoring option for Purdue, but he can still make a big impact when his number is called.

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