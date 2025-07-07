Recapping How Purdue's Omer Mayer Performed With Israel in FIBA U19 World Cup
For those unfamiliar with his game, incoming Purdue guard Omer Mayer showcased his wide range of skills during the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. His major contributions throughout the event helped Israel earn a seventh-place finish this summer.
Mayer demonstrated his ability to score at a high level throughout the event, highlighted by a 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup single-game high of 33 points in a Round of 16 win over Cameroon. He also scored 24 points in Israel's first game against Switzerland.
The 6-foot-4 guard also showcased elite ball-handling skills and proved himself as a talented passer, finding his teammates often throughout the tournament.
Mayer played in just four of Israel's six games, missing the final two contests because of a finger injury. Israel also played one fewer game because Jordan forfeited its contest out of protest.
Across the four games he played in, Mayer averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Israel ended the event with a 4-2 record, which included a 79-68 victory over Switzerland in the seventh-place game.
There's no question that Mayer's top performance came in the Round of 16 game against Cameroon. In addition to his 33 points, he also had seven assists, five rebounds, and four steals. He reached double figures in three of the four games he played.
The biggest struggle Mayer had came in the quarterfinal round against Slovenia, scoring just nine points. Slovenia's defense created a lot of issues for the star guard, shooting just four-of-11 from the floor and connecting on just one-of-seven three-point attempts.
Still, Mayer had a strong run in the week-long event and converted at a great percentage for a high-volume shooter. He shot 43.1% from the floor, 38.2% from three-point range, and 68.8% from the free throw line.
Without question, Mayer will be a major asset to Purdue's roster and will provide the Boilermakers with an additional ball-handler, passer and scorer alongside the likes of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, CJ Cox, and Gicarri Harris.
Omer Mayer game-by-game statistics
- vs. Switzerland — 24 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
- vs. Jordan — DNP (Jordan forfeit)
- vs. Dominican Republic — 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
- vs. Cameroon — 33 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals
- vs. Slovenia — 9 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal
- vs. Australia — DNP (injury)
- vs. Switzerland — DNP (injury)
Highlights of Omer Mayer in FIBA World Cup
