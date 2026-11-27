As the shots continually clanged off the rim in Fort Myers this week, I thought back to the summer months when Purdue first started practice. I remember watching Omer Mayer and Raleigh Burgess take control of the team at times, stepping up as vocal leaders after the departure of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn.

The time dwindled on Thursday as Purdue dropped its second game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off, a 70-63 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma. The Boilers head back to West Lafayette with a 4-4 record. Everyone can talk about the offense and the missed shots, legitimate concerns for this team at this stage in the season, but it's hardly the biggest issue facing Matt Painter's squad.

Where is the leadership? Who is the alpha? What is it going to take for one of the guys on this roster to step up and say enough is enough?

In June, Painter talked about the importance of Purdue's veterans stepping up and taking charge of the team. The most likely candidates were C.J. Cox, Gicarri Harris and Daniel Jacobsen, the most experienced players on the roster.

"We need C.J., Gicarri, Daniel, the guys who have been here to be good leaders," Painter said after the team's first practice. "I used to say it to P.J. [Thompson] all the time when I coached him — your personality as a person can't be your personality as a competitor. You can't be nice to everybody. It's a good quality as a human being."

Right now, Purdue is lacking in that area. The two guys who displayed the most leadership qualities throughout the summer (Mayer and Burgess), aren't logging big minutes right now. There isn't a player wearing the uniform right now who inserts himself into a team huddle and commands the attention of his teammates.

If Purdue wants the trajectory of this season to change, someone needs to step into that role.

This isn't about effort or attitude

The Oklahoma Sooners compete against the Purdue Boilermakers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the greatest misconceptions in sports is that a lack of leadership implies a lack of effort. I don't believe that's the case for Purdue. The Boilers have crashed the glass at a high level, chased down loose balls, and pushed the pace in advantageous situations.

Painter's team plays hard, though the Boilers may be frustrating to watch at times.

Purdue's issue comes when the shots aren't falling, which has been far too frequent this season. The Boilers get stagnant on offense and lose focus on defense. It's a typical case of allowing missed shots to impact other areas of the game.

In those moments, Purdue needs someone to step in and rally the troops. The Boilers need someone to demand accountability outside of the coaching staff. Over the next few days, it's on the shoulders of a veteran to step up and become a leader.

We're only eight games into the season. There is plenty of time for Purdue to turn this lackluster start into something positive. It won't happen if somebody, anybody, doesn't take ownership of this team.

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