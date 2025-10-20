Purdue Basketball Shares Best Highlights From Team's Intrasquad Scrimmage
If you weren't able to make it out to Mackey Arena for Purdue basketball's Fan Day on Saturday, the creative and social media teams have you covered. The best highlights from the scrimmages were shared on social media for everyone to enjoy.
Saturday, Purdue held its Fan Day for the men's and women's basketball programs. For the men's basketball team, the festivities included three 12-minute scrimmages with multiple roster changes. Below is the full video shared by Purdue.
Sophomore guards Gicarri Harris and CJ Cox both had big afternoons at Mackey Arena. Harris ended the day as the leading scorer, dropping in 20 points and shooting 50% from behind the three-point line. Cox scored 15 points in those three scrimmage periods, making 50% of his long-range attempts, as well.
Transfer center Oscar Cluff and senior guard Braden Smith both recorded double-doubles on Saturday. Cluff finished the afternoon with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Smith had 14 points and dished out 10 assists.
Senior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn also had 14 points, redshirt freshman forward Jack Benter scored 12 points, and senior guard Fletcher Loyer ended the day with 11 points.
Purdue's Fan Day came just a week before it participates in its first exhibition game of the 2025-26 season. The top-ranked Boilermakers head to Lexington to play No. 9 Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Friday, Oct. 24. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network.
Smith earns preseason All-America honors
Monday, the Associated Press unveiled its All-America Team for the 2025-26 season. Purdue senior guard Braden Smith was the only unanimous selection for the team.
Smith received all 57 votes for All-America honors. Former Purdue superstar Zach Edey was a unanimous preseason All-American before the 2023-24 season, as well.
Last year, Smith averaged 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and won the Bob Cousy Award.
Smith was the only Boilermaker who received preseason All-America honors. There is an argument to be made for senior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, who averaged 20.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and shot 59.5% from the floor as a junior during the 2024-25 season.
Kaufman-Renn earned first-team All-Big Ten honors after leading the Boilers in both scoring and rebounding a year ago. Was his absence from the list an oversight by the AP voters?
