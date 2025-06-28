Purdue Basketball: Stats, Highlights From Omer Mayer's First FIBA World Cup Game
For those watching Omer Mayer play for the first time on Saturday, he put on quite a show. The Purdue guard was electric in Israel's first game of the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, leading his team to a 102-77 victory over Switzerland to start the event 1-0.
Mayer was dominant in Saturday's outing, ending the game with 24 points, four assists, four rebounds, and two steals. Not only did he fill up the stat sheet, but the future Boilermaker also had some highlight-reel plays.
It started early against Switzerland, scoring the first points of the game for Israel. He then showed off some of his elite passing skills.
One of the most impressive sequences came in the final 90 seconds of the first half, when Mayer buried a three-pointer, stole a pass, then knocked down another triple in transition.
The future Boilermaker then hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to close out the half, giving Israel a 50-39 advantage through 20 minutes. At the break, he had 19 points, three assists, and a steal.
Mayer's impressive day didn't end at halftime. He quickly got back to work in the third quarter, adding five more points to his total, which included a step-back triple.
He finished the game making eight-of-13 shots from the floor and was four-of-seven from three-point range. He also connected on four-of-five free throw attempts.
Mayer is a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and was ranked as a top-50 player. He committed to Purdue in April. Because of the FIBA U19 World Cup, he has not yet been on campus for summer practice, but it certainly looks like he'll fit right in when he arrives.
Mayer and Israel will be on the court again on Sunday, playing Jordan at 10:45 a.m. ET.
