Purdue's Unbelievable List of Individual Achievements Over Last 10 Seasons

If you think Purdue basketball has made a lot of history over the past 10 years, that's probably because it has. The program has experienced incredible success recently, both from a team and an individual standpoint.

The Boilermakers may not get the same attention as some of the others in college basketball, though coach Matt Painter has a solid explanation behind it.

"The one thing that gets lost at Purdue, since we don't sign McDonald's All-Americans, we don't quite get the attention other people get," Painter said following Purdue's win over Miami in St. Louis. "We've seen things work at Purdue, we've seen things not work at Purdue. We've made really good adjustments to try to get the same quality people and players in our program."

Individual accomplishments have gone hand-in-hand with team success for Purdue over the last decade. The Boilermakers have piled up several individual records and achievements that would match any other program in college basketball.

Braden Smith breaks the NCAA assist record

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) passes the ball away. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The most recent accomplishment came in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Smith had been chasing Bobby Hurley's NCAA record of 1,076 assists all season, finally surpassing the former Duke star in a Friday night game against Queens.

Smith entered the game needing just two assists to break the record, and got his 1,077th assist 13 minutes into the contest. Signs that read, "Assist King" were held high by the Purdue faithful inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis after the senior guard reached the new milestone.

Zach Edey named National Player of the Year twice

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) is announced into the starting lineup. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Edey was one of the most dominant forces in college basketball history. He was rewarded by receiving National Player of the Year honors in both 2023 and 2024, becoming the first player since Virginia's Ralph Sampson (1981-83) to claim the award in consecutive seasons.

The 7-foot-4 All-American led Purdue to back-to-back Big Ten regular season titles, one Big Ten Tournament championship and a trip to the National Championship Game in his final two years. In his senior year in West Lafayette, Edey averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists per game.

Three Boilers break the program's three-point record

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) reacts after scoring a three-point field goal. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Purdue's prolific three-point shooting has really ascended over the past 10 years. Since 2018, there have been three different Boilermakers to hold the program's three-point record.

Dakota Mathias broke E'Twaun Moore's record in 2018, finishing his career with 250 made three-pointers. One year later, Carsen Edwards surpassed that mark, connecting on 281 triples in his three seasons in West Lafayette.

This year, Fletcher Loyer surpassed Edwards' record, now sitting at 303 made three-pointers (and counting) for his career. Obviously, college basketball has changed over the years, but Purdue has had no shortage of players capable of knocking down shots from the perimeter.

Edey, Smith break Purdue records in points, rebounds and assists

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates with center Zach Edey (15). | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Purdue program records for points, rebounds and assists had all stood for at least 44 years. All of those were broken in the last three seasons.

In 2024, Edey broke Rick Mount's scoring record of 2,323 points (1970), ending his career with 2,516 points. That year, he also surpassed Joe Barry Carroll for the program's rebounding record, which was previously set at 1,148 (1980). Edey totaled 1,321 rebounds in his career.

Smith overtook Bruce Parkinson for Purdue's all-time assist record during the 2024-25 season. Parkinson had owned the record since 1977, dishing out 690 assists. Smith is currently at 1,091 (and counting).

Two Big Ten single-season double-double records go down

Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Swanigan (50) gets ready to drive the ball. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Developing big men has been a huge key to Purdue's success over the past 10 years. There are no better examples than Caleb Swanigan and Edey, both resetting Big Ten double-double records during their impressive careers.

During the 2016-17 season, Swanigan recorded 28 double-doubles, which set a single-season Big Ten record. He ended the year averaging 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per contest.

That record was then broken by Edey during the 2023-24 season, when he registered 30 double-doubles. The 7-foot-4 superstar also had a stretch of three straight 30-point double-doubles that year.

Four Big Ten Player of the Year awards

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) shoots a free throw. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Since the 2016-17 season, three Purdue players have received the Big Ten Player of the Year Award in four separate seasons. The only Boilermaker to win it twice was Edey, claiming it in 2023 and 2024. The others to win it in that stretch, along with their season averages:

2016-17: Caleb Swanigan — 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists

— 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists 2022-23: Zach Edey — 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks

— 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks 2023-24: Zach Edey — 25.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 2.0 assists

— 25.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 2.0 assists 2024-25: Braden Smith — 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals

Only one other program has had players win the Big Ten Player of the Year award in three consecutive seasons: Michigan State (1998-2000).

Five players receive eight All-American mentions

Purdue Boilermakers guard Carsen Edwards (3) releases a shot. | Sandra Dukes-Imagn Images

Since the 2016-17 season, five different players have earned All-American honors across eight seasons. Edwards, Edey and Smith have all received recognition in multiple seasons. Here's the rundown of players who received All-American honors since the 2016-17 season:

2016-17: Caleb Swanigan , 1st team

, 1st team 2017-18: Carsen Edwards , 2nd team

, 2nd team 2018-19: Carsen Edwards , 2nd team

, 2nd team 2021-22: Jaden Ivey , 2nd team

, 2nd team 2022-23: Zach Edey , 1st team

, 1st team 2023-24: Zach Edey , 1st team

, 1st team 2024-25: Braden Smith , 1st team

, 1st team 2025-26L Braden Smith, 2nd team

Three Boilermakers become first-round NBA Draft picks

Jaden Ivey (Purdue) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Thanks to success at the college level, three Boilermakers have been selected in the first round of the NBA Draft in the last decade. Let's throw in an honorable mention to Edwards, who was selected early in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

2017: Caleb Swanigan , No. 26 overall (Portland Trailblazers)

, No. 26 overall (Portland Trailblazers) 2022: Jaden Ivey , No. 5 overall (Detroit Pistons)

, No. 5 overall (Detroit Pistons) 2024: Zach Edey, No. 9 overall (Memphis Grizzlies)

Until Swanigan, it hadn't been since JaJuan Johnson in 2011 when Purdue had a player selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.

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