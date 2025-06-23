Purdue's Braden Smith Finalist For NIL Store's Highest Earning Male Athlete
Purdue guard Braden Smith is one of the most popular male athletes at the NIL Store. The rising senior was one of five finalists for the company's Highest Earning Male Athlete award for 2025.
Smith is a finalist, along with two other men's basketball players, Cooper Flagg (Duke) and Dylan Harper (Rutgers), and two football players, Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) and Cam Skattebo (Arizona State).
The Purdue star enjoyed a phenomenal junior season in West Lafayette. He averaged 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game last season. The Boilermakers finished the year with a 24-12 record and earned a trip to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
Smith has also joined Purdue's 1,000-point club and exceeded 500 career rebounds. He currently sits at 758 career assists, setting a new program record.
Smith was rewarded with plenty of accolades at the end of his junior season. He was the Big Ten Player of the Year and named the winner of the Bob Cousy Award, presented to the best point guard in college basketball. He was a finalist for National Player of the Year and earned first-team All-Big Ten and All-American honors.
Now, Smith has a chance to be the Highest Earning Male Athlete of 2025 at the NIL Store.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
HOW TO WATCH OMER MAYER IN FIBA WORLD CUP: Incoming Purdue guard Omer Mayer is competing with Israel's U19 team in the 2025 FIBA World Cup in Switzerland. Here's how you can catch the Boiler in action. CLICK HERE
WATCH DANIEL JACOBSEN IN FIBA WORLD CUP: Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen earned a spot with USA Basketball on the U19 Men's National Team. Here's how you can watch him in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. CLICK HERE
BOILER BANTER PODCAST: Dustin Schutte provides a fun story about covering Purdue sports, gives updates on some of the latest Boilermaker basketball recruiting news, and talks about his fandom of the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE