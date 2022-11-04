Purdue Center Zach Edey Named to 2023 NABC Division I Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — National Association of Basketball Coaches announced that Purdue junior center Zach Edey is one of 20 players to be named to the preseason Player of the Year watch list.

The 2023 NABC Division I Player of the Year is selected by a vote of Division I head coaches and will be announced during the 2023 Men’s Final Four in Houston. Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe was the recipient of the award last season, and will look to become the first repeat winner since Duke’s Jason Williams in 2001 and 2002.

Edey — a 7-foot-4 center from Toronto, Ontario — was a unanimous selection to the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big Ten Team. He put up an average of 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in just 19 minutes per game during the 2021-22 season while leading the conference in field goal percentage.

Edey is the only player in the last 30 years to average 14 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block while playing in less than 20 minutes per game. He is one of just five players to accomplish those numbers in under 25 minutes per contest.

In the team's 102-57 exhibition win on Wednesday night against Truman State, Edey notched 23 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in just 16 minutes on the floor. He was 8-of-9 from the field and knocked down seven of his nine free-throw attempts on the night.

Purdue basketball is scheduled to begin the regular season on Nov. 8 against Milwaukee inside Mackey Arena.

2023 NABC Division I Player of the Year – Preseason Watch List

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Colin Castleton, Florida

Kendric Davis, Memphis

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Adam Flagler, Baylor

Keyonte George, Baylor

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Caleb Love, North Carolina

Mike Miles Jr., TCU

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Adama Sanogo, UConn

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Isaiah Wong, Miami (Fla.)

