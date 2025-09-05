Purdue Fans React to Video of Jack Benter's Filthy Two-Handed Slam in Practice
Jack Benter may break the internet at some point in his career. This week, the Purdue men's basketball social media team shared a video of the redshirt freshman throwing down a nasty two-handed slam during practice, and there was plenty of reaction among Boilermaker fans.
Benter, a 6-foot-6 guard from Brownstown, Ind., is an athletic, versatile player on Purdue's roster. He showcased that with this jam during practice:
That's a kid with a bright future ahead. Here are just some of the reactions Purdue fans had to Benter's dunk:
Not Benter's first major slam
Some people out there may not be familiar with Benter's game. This wasn't the first time the Indiana native threw down a nasty dunk. In fact, he's broken a backboard or two during his time in high school.
Back in January 2023, the guard threw down a slam that shattered a backboard in a game between Brownstown Central and Silver Creek. Obviously, that was a moment that also caught plenty of attention.
The Purdue guard may have to change his name from "Jack Benter" to "Shaq Benter."
Benter redshirted as a freshman at Purdue
With the amount of talent Purdue had on the roster last season, Benter opted to redshirt as a true freshman during the 2024-25 campaign. It gave him a year to learn Purdue's system and develop as a player.
He took full advantage of that opportunity and now has a chance to carve out some playing time for the Boilermakers during the 2025-26 season.
Over the summer, coach Matt Painter said that Benter's versatility is an asset on the court. He can play the two, three, and four positions, which provides the Boilermakers with plenty of versatility.
"He has good size to him, he's a big kid, he's got good length, good size, can stretch the defense, knows how to play," Painter said.
Purdue's roster is undoubtedly loaded again heading into the college basketball season. It'll be interesting to see how Benter can best help the Boilermakers this winter.
