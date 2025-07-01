Free Agent Center Al Horford Has Robust Market Filled With Contenders
When Al Horford returned to Boston ahead of the 2021-22 season, it was hard to imagine that the veteran center would play for anybody other than the Celtics for the rest of his career.
That thought continued after Horford played a key role in the Celtics capturing the NBA title last summer for the first time since 2008. But the new CBA has proven to be costly for teams that go for it, and every title team has to pay a price - whether literally (with the second tax apron) or figuratively (by cutting bait with key rotational players).
As a result, Horford's playing career for his age 39 season and beyond could take place outside of Boston.
Since the start of free agency, Horford has heard from the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, and of course, the Celtics, according to Mike Scotto of Hoops Hype.
Boston traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers and Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks to duck under the second tax apron. Jayson Tatum will miss most - if not all - of next season as he recovers from the Achilles tear he suffered in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Boston is in transition, and it remains to be seen if Horford will be a part of it.