Purdue Slides in Latest Associated Press Poll Amid 4-Game Losing Streak
Purdue has dropped seven spots in the latest Associated Press poll after dropping games to Michigan State and Indiana last week. The Boilermakers have now lost four straight games.
Just two weeks ago, Purdue stood atop the Big Ten standings and controlled its own destiny in terms of winning a third straight conference championship. But the Boilers have lost games to Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Indiana, dropping them out of the league race and 19-9 on the season.
The Boilermakers own an 11-6 mark in Big Ten play with games against UCLA, Rutgers and Illinois still on the docket.
Here's the complete rundown of the latest AP poll.
Associated Press college basketball poll (Feb. 24)
- Auburn Tigers (25-2)
- Duke Blue Devils (24-3)
- Florida Gators (24-3)
- Houston Cougars (23-4)
- Tennessee Volunteers (22-5)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (22-5)
- St. John's Red Storm (24-4)
- Michigan State Spartans (22-5)
- Iowa State Cyclones (21-6)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-6)
- Wisconsin Badgers (21-6)
- Texas A&M Aggies (20-7)
- Clemson Tigers (22-5)
- Missouri Tigers (20-7)
- Michigan Wolverines (20-6)
- Maryland Terrapins (21-6)
- Kentucky Wildcats (18-9)
- Memphis Tigers (22-5)
- Louisville Cardinals (21-6)
- Purdue Boilermakers (19-9)
- Marquette Golden Eagles (20-7)
- Arizona Wildcats (18-9)
- Saint Mary's Gaels (25-4)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8)
- BYU Cougars (19-8)
Others receiving votes: Creighton (53), Mississippi (28), Kansas (25), New Mexico (23), VCU (20), Oregon (20), UCLA (14), Drake (12), UC San Diego (8), Gonzaga (3), High Point (3), Illinois (3), Vanderbilt (2), Utah State (1), Yale (1).
