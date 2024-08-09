Report: Former Purdue Guard E'Twaun Moore Lands Job as NBA Scout
The Chicago Bulls are adding a former player to their scouting staff. NBC's K.C. Johnson reported that former Purdue standout and 10-year NBA veteran E'Twaun Moore has been hired as a scout.
Moore is a native of East Chicago, Ind., and played for the Bulls for two seasons (2014-16). His best season at Chicago came in 2015-16, averaging 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
Moore's last season in the NBA came in 2020-21, spending the year with the Phoenix Suns.
Prior to his NBA career, Moore was a four-time All-Big Ten selection while playing at Purdue from 2007-11. He was also a two-time All-American honorable mention and a third-team All-American selection in 2011.
Moore was a tremendous scorer during his four-year career in West Lafayette, piling up 2,136 points and maintaining a 15.3 points per game average. He also averaged 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 44% from the floor and 38% from 3-point range.
Moore was part of the "Baby Boilers" recruiting class which kickstarted coach Matt Painter's career in West Lafayette. He, along with Robbie Hummel, JaJuan Johnson and Scott Martin brought fresh excitement to the program, finishing the 2007-08 campaign with a 25-9 record and a 15-3 record in Big Ten play.
In 2009, Moore helped lead Purdue to a Big Ten Tournament championship, the first in program history. The Boilermakers also won a regular season conference title in the 2009-10 season.
Following his career at Purdue, Moore was selected by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft, going No. 55 overall. His NBA career consisted of stops with the Celtics (2011-12), Orlando Magic (2012-14), Bulls (2014-16), New Orleans Pelicans (2016-20) and Suns (2020-21).
Moore ended his career averaging 7.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He played in 598 games and made 191 starts in the league.
