Purdue Basketball Offers In-State Guard, Rising Star in 2027 Recruiting Class
Purdue coach Matt Painter is already showing interest in the 2027 recruiting class. On Wednesday, Fishers (Ind.) guard Jason Gardner Jr. received an offer from the Boilermakers.
Gardner is a 6-foot guard and has received three offers. Prior to Purdue's offer, he also received interest from Indiana University-Indianapolis and Cincinnati. He's the first player in the 2027 class to receive an offer from Purdue.
"Beyond blessed to receive a (Division 1) offer from Purdue University," Gardner wrote on social media. "Go Boilermakers."
Last season at Fishers High School, Gardner averaged 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He was a member of a team that finished last season with a 29-1 record, with the lone loss coming to Ben Davis in the IHSAA Class 4A State Championship Game.
Gardner has also been impressive with Indiana Elite on the 15U 3SSB circuit, averaging 18.8 points per game, via Boiler Upload.
Gardner is also the son of Indiana native and former Arizona star Jason Gardner. The older Gardner attended North Central (Ind.) High School and was named Indiana Mr. Basketball in 1999. He then went on to play college basketball for Lute Olson at Arizona, where he was a three-time All-Pac-10 selection and reached the 2001 Final Four.
Painter and his staff have been active on the recruiting trail this summer, primarily with the 2025 and 2026 classes. Clearly, the Boilers see something in Gardner that couldn't wait for an offer and wanted to be one of the first programs to express interest in the Fishers guard.
