Start Time Announced for Purdue vs. North Carolina in the 2021 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As the Purdue basketball program continues to prepare for the upcoming 2021-22 season, tip times have been announced for this year's rendition of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic in November at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.
Purdue will play North Carolina at 4 p.m ET on Nov. 20. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNews. The same day, Villanova will play Tennessee. The winners of the matchups will play in the tournament's championship game at 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 21, televised on ABC.
Should the Boilermakers suffer a loss to the Tar Heels, they would play for third place at 3:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 21, with the game being broadcasted on ESPN.
All four programs were ranked inside the AP Top-25 at some point during the 2020-21 basketball season, but only Purdue and Villanova were listed in the final rankings on March 15, 2021.
Purdue is returning more than 90% of its minutes from last season after earning a No. 4 seed in the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament. With one of the youngest teams in the country last year, the Boilermakers finished with an 18-10 overall record, including 13-6 in the Big Ten.
The team finished fourth in the Big Ten Standings behind Michigan, Illinois and Iowa before a first-round loss to North Texas in the NCAA Tournament.
Stories Related to Purdue Basketball
- 2021-22 PURDUE CONFERENCE SCHEDULE: Purdue basketball's 2021-22 Big Ten schedule has been released. Here's a look at the Boilermakers' 20 league matchups for the upcoming season. CLICK HERE
- WILLIAMS, IVEY NAMED PRESEASON ALL-AMERICANS: After their performances during the 2020-21 seasons, Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams were both named to the Athlon Sports preseason All-American teams. The Boilermakers were one of three programs to have two players recognized. CLICK HERE
- WHY TREVION WILLIAMS RETURNED: Purdue center Trevion Williams chose to return to school instead of entering the 2021 NBA Draft. Now, he'll have the chance to be at the forefront of what could be a special Boilermaker team in the making. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE RANKED AMONG PRESEASON TOP 25: Purdue basketball has the potential to be one of the top teams in the country for the 2021-22 college basketball season. Stadium's Jeff Goodman ranked the program No. 6 in the nation in his updated preseason top 25. CLICK HERE
