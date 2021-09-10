Start Time Announced for Purdue vs. North Carolina in the 2021 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic

Purdue joins North Carolina, Villanova and Tennessee for the 2021 Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. The Boilermakers will play the Tar Heels on Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPNews.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As the Purdue basketball program continues to prepare for the upcoming 2021-22 season, tip times have been announced for this year's rendition of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic in November at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

Purdue will play North Carolina at 4 p.m ET on Nov. 20. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNews. The same day, Villanova will play Tennessee. The winners of the matchups will play in the tournament's championship game at 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 21, televised on ABC.

Should the Boilermakers suffer a loss to the Tar Heels, they would play for third place at 3:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 21, with the game being broadcasted on ESPN.

All four programs were ranked inside the AP Top-25 at some point during the 2020-21 basketball season, but only Purdue and Villanova were listed in the final rankings on March 15, 2021.

Purdue is returning more than 90% of its minutes from last season after earning a No. 4 seed in the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament. With one of the youngest teams in the country last year, the Boilermakers finished with an 18-10 overall record, including 13-6 in the Big Ten.

The team finished fourth in the Big Ten Standings behind Michigan, Illinois and Iowa before a first-round loss to North Texas in the NCAA Tournament.

2021-22 PURDUE CONFERENCE SCHEDULE: Purdue basketball's 2021-22 Big Ten schedule has been released. Here's a look at the Boilermakers' 20 league matchups for the upcoming season. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball's 2021-22 Big Ten schedule has been released. Here's a look at the Boilermakers' 20 league matchups for the upcoming season. WILLIAMS, IVEY NAMED PRESEASON ALL-AMERICANS: After their performances during the 2020-21 seasons, Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams were both named to the Athlon Sports preseason All-American teams. The Boilermakers were one of three programs to have two players recognized. CLICK HERE

After their performances during the 2020-21 seasons, Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams were both named to the Athlon Sports preseason All-American teams. The Boilermakers were one of three programs to have two players recognized. WHY TREVION WILLIAMS RETURNED: Purdue center Trevion Williams chose to return to school instead of entering the 2021 NBA Draft. Now, he'll have the chance to be at the forefront of what could be a special Boilermaker team in the making. CLICK HERE

Purdue center Trevion Williams chose to return to school instead of entering the 2021 NBA Draft. Now, he'll have the chance to be at the forefront of what could be a special Boilermaker team in the making. PURDUE RANKED AMONG PRESEASON TOP 25: Purdue basketball has the potential to be one of the top teams in the country for the 2021-22 college basketball season. Stadium's Jeff Goodman ranked the program No. 6 in the nation in his updated preseason top 25. CLICK HERE

