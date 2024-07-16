Thoughts, Observations on Purdue Basketball's 2024-25 Nonconference Schedule
Purdue finalized its 2024-25 nonconference schedule on Tuesday, getting us one step closer to the start of the college basketball season. The Boilermakers will have their hands full again this year, playing several high-quality opponents outside of Big Ten competition.
Here are a few quick thoughts from Purdue's nonconference schedule.
Loaded with quality opponents
A tough nonconference schedule has become a staple of Purdue basketball in recent years. Coach Matt Painter didn't deviate from that mindset this offseason, creating plenty of quality matchups for the Boilermakers.
Purdue will play at least six opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament field: Alabama, Auburn, Marquette, Texas A&M and Yale.
The Boilermakers will also appear in the Rady Children's Invitational, which features BYU, North Carolina State and Ole Miss. Depending on how the Rady Children's Invitational unfolds, Purdue could play as many as seven NCAA Tournament teams (BYU and N.C. State).
Purdue opens the year on Nov. 4 against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, a team that finished second in the Southland a year ago. Painter's team closes its nonconference slate on Dec. 29 against a Toledo squad that won the MAC regular season title last season.
Purdue also hosts a Northern Kentucky, team that finished 18-15 last season. Marshall is the only opponent that ended last year with a losing record, posting a 13-20 mark.
Even Purdue's "buy games" pose some concerns.
Two tough stretches
A pair of three-game stretches highlight Purdue's nonconference schedule. The first starts on Nov. 11, when the Boilermakers welcome Yale to Mackey Arena. Purdue then hosts Alabama on Nov. 15 and travels to Milwaukee to play Marquette on Nov. 19.
Yale won the Ivy League Tournament and defeated Auburn in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament last season. Alabama reached the Final Four for the first time in program history while Marquette made a run to the Sweet 16.
Playing that level of competition in three consecutive games is going to test the Boilers early in the year.
The second three-game stretch begins on Dec. 14 when Purdue plays Texas A&M at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the Indy Classic. The Boilermakers will then travel to Birmingham on Dec. 21 to take on Auburn before closing out the nonconference schedule against Toledo on Dec. 29.
Texas A&M made an NCAA Tournament appearance last season and Auburn secured its March Madness bid by winning the SEC Tournament title. In addition to winning the MAC championship, Toledo ended with a 20-12 record.
The good news for that three-game stretch? Purdue will have a week between each game to prepare.
Purdue's winning streak in jeopardy?
Despite playing incredibly tough schedules, Purdue has been unbeatable in nonconference regular season games over the last three seasons. Literally.
The Boilermakers will carry a 35-game winning streak (vs. nonconference regular season opponents) into the 2024-25 campaign. But will Painter's squad be able to make it four straight seasons without a loss outside of Big Ten play?
Purdue returns plenty of talent from last year's team. The Boilers have a strong backcourt in Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer and have a great post presence with Trey Kaufman-Renn. Sophomores Camden Heide and Myles Colvin are expected to make big leaps this coming year.
Plus, the Boilers are bringing in a strong freshman class, highlighted by four-star guard Gicarri Harris and four-star center Daniel Jacobsen. Purdue is more than capable of finishing nonconference play with an 11-0 record.
But ... all good things must come to an end. So, if you had to ask my opinion, I'd guess the Boilermakers drop at least one game in nonconference play.
The benefit of playing this level of competition, though, is that a potential loss (or multiple), doesn't really hurt Purdue's resumé. While everyone in West Lafayette would love to see that winning streak extend to 46, there isn't a major downside to dropping a game or two.
Purdue's nonconference opponents by the numbers
- Combined 2023-24 record: 264-152
- Combined 2023-24 win %: .635
- NCAA Tournament opponents: 7 (Alabama, Auburn, BYU, Marquette, North Carolina State, Texas A&M, Yale)
- Final Four opponents: 2 (Alabama, North Carolina State)
- Conference champions: 1 (Toledo)
- Conference Tournament Champions: 3 (Auburn, North Carolina State, Yale)
- Teams ranked in final AP Poll: 4 (Alabama, Auburn, Marquette, North Carolina State)
