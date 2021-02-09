BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Tipoff Time Moved for Purdue-Minnesota Game on Thursday

Because the Big Ten has added two games back to the schedule, it involved some juggling with the schedule and TV times. Purdue's game on Thursday with Minnesota will now start at 5 p.m. ET, and be televised on ESPN2.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – There will be no late-night basketball after all for Purdue fans on Thursday night.

The Big Ten adjusted this week's schedule a bit to accommodate the rescheduling of a couple of games, so that means Thursday's Purdue game at Minnesota has been moved up to 5 p.m. ET from its original 8 p.m. ET slot. The game will now be televised on ESPN2 since the Illinois-Michigan game has been postponed on the same day.

Purdue has played Minnesota once already this season, winning 81-62 two weeks ago at Mackey Arena.

The Big Ten has announced adjustments to its men’s basketball schedule, and both games involve Illinois, which lost games to Nebraska and Michigan State earlier through no fault of their own.

Illinois at Nebraska, which had been previously postponed on Jan. 13, has been rescheduled to this Friday, Feb. 12. Illinois at Michigan State, which had been previously postponed on Jan. 23, has been rescheduled to Feb. 23.

Other TV times have been moved, too. Here are all the adjustments, as announced from the league.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

  • Indiana at Northwestern – 5:30 pm ET on Big Ten Network (time change) To read the story on this time change, CLICK HERE
  • Rutgers at Iowa – 7:30 pm ET on Big Ten Network (time change)
  • Wisconsin at Nebraska – 9:30 pm ET on Big Ten Network (moved from Feb. 11, 2021)

Thursday, Feb. 11

  • Purdue at Minnesota – 5 pm ET on ESPN2 (time and network change)
  • Illinois vs. Michigan – postponed.

Friday, Feb. 12

  • Illinois at Nebraska – 9 pm ET on Big Ten Network (rescheduled from Jan. 13, 2021)

Tuesday, Feb. 23

  • Illinois at Michigan State – 7 pm ET on FOX Sports 1 (rescheduled from Jan. 23, 2021)

Wednesday, Feb. 24

  • Nebraska at Illinois – Game to be moved to final week of the season (Date and Time TBA

