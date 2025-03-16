Trey Kaufman-Renn Joins Elite Purdue Company With Outstanding Junior Campaign
Trey Kaufman-Renn has joined some elite Purdue company this year. The junior forward has produced a ridiculous stat line during the 2024-25 campaign, one that only six other players have reached in program history.
Through 33 games this year, Kaufman-Renn has scored 666 points and grabbed 206 rebounds. He becomes just the sixth player in Purdue's history to account for 650 points and 200 rebounds in a single season.
It's a pretty exclusive list. Here are the other Boilermakers who have reached those impressive milestones in just one season:
- Zach Edey (twice)
- JaJuan Johnson
- Glenn Robinson (twice)
- Joe Barry Carroll (twice)
- Dave Schellhase
- Terry Dischinger
Kaufman-Renn has thrived in a bigger role this season. He's been one of the top players in the Big Ten, averaging 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. The junior forward was a first-team All-Big Ten selection at the end of the regular season, along with teammate Braden Smith.
In addition to this impressive accomplishment, Kaufman-Renn also became the third Purdue player this season to surpass 1,000 career points. Both Smith and Fletcher Loyer also hit the milestone during the 2024-25 campaign.
After spending two seasons as a role player in West Lafayette, Kaufman-Renn has really taken advantage of the opportunity to be a star for the Boilermakers.
