Boilermakers Country

Trey Kaufman-Renn Joins Elite Purdue Company With Outstanding Junior Campaign

Trey Kaufman-Renn became one of just seven Purdue players to ever score 650 points and grab 200 rebounds in a single season. It's elite company he's joining.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) drives into Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22)
Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) drives into Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Trey Kaufman-Renn has joined some elite Purdue company this year. The junior forward has produced a ridiculous stat line during the 2024-25 campaign, one that only six other players have reached in program history.

Through 33 games this year, Kaufman-Renn has scored 666 points and grabbed 206 rebounds. He becomes just the sixth player in Purdue's history to account for 650 points and 200 rebounds in a single season.

It's a pretty exclusive list. Here are the other Boilermakers who have reached those impressive milestones in just one season:

  • Zach Edey (twice)
  • JaJuan Johnson
  • Glenn Robinson (twice)
  • Joe Barry Carroll (twice)
  • Dave Schellhase
  • Terry Dischinger

Kaufman-Renn has thrived in a bigger role this season. He's been one of the top players in the Big Ten, averaging 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. The junior forward was a first-team All-Big Ten selection at the end of the regular season, along with teammate Braden Smith.

In addition to this impressive accomplishment, Kaufman-Renn also became the third Purdue player this season to surpass 1,000 career points. Both Smith and Fletcher Loyer also hit the milestone during the 2024-25 campaign.

After spending two seasons as a role player in West Lafayette, Kaufman-Renn has really taken advantage of the opportunity to be a star for the Boilermakers.

Related stories on Purdue basketball

ERTEL LEADS MT. VERNON TO REGIONAL TITLE: 2026 Purdue basketball commit Luke Ertel scored 19 points, leading Mt. Vernon to a 76-40 win over Brownsburg in the Class 4A Regional on Saturday. CLICK HERE

MORTON RETURNING TO NCAA TOURNEY: Former Purdue wing Ethan Morton is headed back to the NCAA Tournament after Colorado State's win over Boise State in the Mountain West Tournament. CLICK HERE

BOILERS FOCUSED ON FUN: Coach Matt Painter and guard Braden Smith both talked about getting back to "having fun" while playing basketball ahead of the NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Home/Basketball