Grizzlies vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 15
Ja Morant is back for the Memphis Grizzlies, but they’re coming off a loss to the Utah Jazz heading into Monday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The 2025-26 season has been a nightmare for the Clips, who are just 6-19 overall and have lost three in a row heading into this matchup.
Oddsmakers still have the Clippers favored in this game (despite a 3-7 record at home), but that line could flip if James Harden (calf, questionable) is forced to sit out. L.A. has covered in just two of 12 games as a favorite this season, making it tough to trust in this spot.
Meanwhile, Memphis is starting to turn things around, winning seven of its last 10 games while ranking sixth in the league in net rating during that stretch. Can Morant and company pull off an upset on Monday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +4.5 (-112)
- Clippers -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +152
- Clippers: -185
Total
- 227.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Grizzlies vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 15
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Grizzlies record: 11-14
- Clippers record: 6-19
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Zach Edey – out
- GG Jackson – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Javon Small – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- John Konchar – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Nic Batum – questionable
- James Harden – questionable
- Derrick Jones Jr. – out
- Chris Paul – out
- Bradley Beal – out
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- John Collins UNDER 17.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Collins against Memphis:
This season, Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins is averaging 12.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and just 29.7 percent from 3. The veteran big man has not lived up to the expectations the Clippers had when they moved Norman Powell in a three-team trade to bring Collins in.
Collins has started the last 16 games for the Clippers, but it hasn't dramatically improved his production. He's putting up 11.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game during that stretch, and he's failed to clear 17.5 rebounds and assists in 10 of those games.
Overall, he has 18 or more rebounds and assists in just 10 of his 25 appearances in the 2025-26 season.
Memphis ranks seventh in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season, so this is far from an easy matchup for Collins to get back on track on the glass. He's also only taking 9.4 shots per game -- his lowest since his rookie season -- which really lowers his ceiling as a scorer.
In two meetings with Memphis this season, Collins had 17 and 18 points and rebounds, but he scored 16 points in the second meeting to push himself over this line. I don't see that happening again on Monday night.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
Another play from today’s Peter’s Points – I’m backing Memphis to cover against a Clippers team that has proven all season long it shouldn’t be trusted in the betting market:
The Clippers are just 6-19 in the 2025-26 season, yet they find themselves as two-possession favorites on Monday night.
I am not buying it, especially with James Harden (calf) on the injury report as questionable for this game. L.A. has relied heavily on Harden this season, and it ranks 23rd in net rating, 26th in defensive rating and 19th in offensive rating even though he’s appeared in 24 of the Clippers’ 25 games this season.
Memphis, on the other hand, has won seven of its last 10 games, moving up to 18th in the league in net rating after a slow start. While the Grizzlies have not been as good with Zach Edey out of the lineup (he has a stress reaction in his ankle), they did get Ja Morant back in the lineup in their last game.
The Grizzlies are an NBA-worst 4-11 against the spread as an underdog this season, but the Clippers are just 2-10 against the number when favored.
L.A. has just six wins all season, and I don’t think this veteran team deserves to be favored against anyone at the moment. The Grizzlies are also starting to play much better, posting a net rating of +7.1 in their last 10 games – the No. 6 mark in the league during that stretch.
I’ll take the points here with the Clippers still getting a lot of respect in the betting market despite a terrible start to the season.
Pick: Grizzlies +4.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
