Update on Purdue Center Daniel Jacobsen's Status with USA Basketball U19 Team
And then there were 15. On Thursday, USA Basketball announced that it trimmed its list of finalists down from 18 players to 15 finalists, and Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen remains in the mix for one of the 12 roster spots for the U19 Men's National Team that will participate in the 2025 FIBA World Cup.
USA Basketball invited 32 players to tryouts for the U19 USA Men's National Team earlier this month. Jacobsen was one to make the trip to Colorado Springs, Colo., for practices and is one of the 15 finalists still working for a roster spot.
The complete list of 15 finalists includes Mikel Brown Jr., Chris Cenac Jr., AJ Dybantsa, Caleb Holt, Jasper Johnson, JJ Mandaquit, Morez Johnson Jr., Nik Khamenia, Brandon McCoy Jr., Koa Peat, Tyrone Riley IV, Jordan Smith Jr., Tyran Stokes, Elijah Williams, and Jacobsen.
The 2025 FIBA World Cup is scheduled for June 28-July 6 and will be played in Switzerland.
USA Basketball will travel with a 12-man roster to Europe to participate in this year's event. The 2025 FIBA World Cup is scheduled for June 28-July 6. This year's team is coached by Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, with Texas Tech's Grant McCasland and Notre Dame's Micah Shrewsberry serving as assistants.
Jacobsen participated in the 2024 FIBA World Cup U18 with USA Basketball's National Team. The 7-foot-4 center averaged 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per contest, leading Team USA to an undefeated record and a gold medal in Argentina.
"We're excited about that, hopefully he makes that team and gets that experience again after starting for the U18 team (last year)," Painter told Andy Katz on The Sideline recently.
Jacobsen's first year in West Lafayette was cut short due to a broken leg suffered in the first minute of the second game of the 2024-25 season. He will likely receive a medical redshirt for an additional year of eligibility, but that's not something Purdue is concerned with at this time.
In Jacobsen's lone appearance last season, he helped Purdue earn a 90-73 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. As the starting center for the Boilermakers, he scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and blocked three shots. He also made some pivotal plays late in the game to secure the win.
