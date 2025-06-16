Purdue Basketball Offers 2027 Guard, Top 40 Prospect Reese Alston
One of the top overall players in the 2027 recruiting class has received an offer from Purdue. Over the weekend, 6-foot-2 guard Reese Alston revealed that coach Matt Painter extended an offer.
Alston is one of the top-ranked players in the 2027 class, listed as the No. 40 player and No. 8 point guard, per 247Sports. He currently attends Second Baptist School in Houston.
I am truly blessed and honored to say I have received an offer from Purdue University," Alston wrote. "Thank you, Coach Matt, for giving me this opportunity."
Alston enjoyed an outstanding sophomore campaign at Second Baptist during the 2024-25 season. He averaged 21.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per contest. He also shot 57% from the floor and 42% from behind the three-point line.
What stands out most about Alston's game is his ability to push the tempo and get into transition. He's almost always pushing the basketball up the court, trying to drive to the basket or finding an open teammate near the hoop or for a kick-out three-pointer. The 6-foot-2 guard is aggressive with the basketball in his hands and can finish through contact when he gets to the rim.
Several schools have offered Alston, including Florida State, Houston, Illinois, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Washington. Many see the value he can bring at the point guard position as a member of the 2027 recruiting class.
Alston is the fourth point guard in the 2027 class that Painter has offered. The Boilermakers have also extended offers to Jason Gardner Jr., Kevin Savage, and Jaxson Davis.
Reese Alston highlights
