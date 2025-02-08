WATCH: Braden Smith Delivers Perfect Alley-Oop to Myles Colvin
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It seems like at least once every game Braden Smith is finding someone for an alley-oop. In Friday night's game between No. 7 Purdue and USC, Myles Colvin was the recipient.
With just under 3:30 to play in the first half, Smith was able to get the ball down the court and found Colvin streaking towards the basket. With no USC defenders paying attention, Smith lobbed the ball towards the sophomore, who threw it down with authority.
The alley-oop brought the crowd inside Mackey Arena to its feet.
That delivery was one of nine assists Smith had in the first half. Colvin ended the half with five points, also knocking down a 3-pointer earlier in the game.
Purdue led USC 48-36 at halftime.
