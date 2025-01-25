WATCH: Purdue's Braden Smith Delivers Perfect Alley-Oop to Cam Heide vs. Michigan
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Alley-oop passes from Braden Smith to Cam Heide are starting to become an every-game activity for Purdue. It happened again Friday night, when the 11th-ranked Boilermakers hosted No. 21 Michigan at Mackey Arena.
Midway through the first half with the Boilers owning an impressive 27-9 advantage, Purdue was able to get out in transition off of a Michigan miss. Smith was able to locate Heide, who was streaking towards the basket.
Smith delivered a perfect pass and Heide slammed it home, giving Purdue a 20-point lead with a little over 11 minutes in the opening half.
It was another huge play that helped bring the Mackey Arena crowd to its feet.
Friday night's start was an impressive one for the Boilers, especially after Tuesday night's home loss to Ohio State, ending a 26-game winning streak at Mackey Arena. Clearly, Purdue had a chip on its shoulder and wanted to make a statement against a talented Michigan squad.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
CJ COX'S IMPRESSIVE SEQUENCE: Purdue fans were fired up early after an impressive sequence from CJ Cox, in which he turned a steal into a layup, followed by a huge 3-pointer vs. Michigan. CLICK HERE
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE VS MICHIGAN: There's a big matchup between No. 11 Purdue and No. 21 Michigan with plenty of Big Ten implications. Start time, television information, key stats and more. CLICK HERE
PAINTER TALKS MICHIGAN BIG MEN: Purdue coach Matt Painter talked about the challenge his team will face Friday night with trying to defend Michigan's Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf. CLICK HERE
HAMMER DOWN CANCER JERSEYS: On Friday night, Purdue will wear special "Hammer Down Cancer" uniforms for the game against Michigan. The program unveiled the unique look this week. CLICK HERE