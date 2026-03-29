What Oscar Cluff Said About Possibility of Returning to Purdue for 2026-27 Season

One of the big questions hovering around Purdue's program for next season is whether or not starting center Oscar Cluff will be able to return. He joined the program as a fifth-year senior ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, but because he spent two years at junior college, there's been a possibility that he could win a court case and receive an additional year of eligibility.

Following Purdue's 79-64 loss to Arizona in the Elite Eight on Saturday night, Cluff was asked about the possibility of returning to the team next season. It's something he'd like to do, but he doesn't know how realistic it is right now.

"It would definitely be my top priority, but I don't want to try and go bend rules and stuff like that," Cluff told Brian Neubert of GoldandBlack.com. "It's not something I need to do. But, I wouldn't want to do anything else if I had a choice."

Based on a court ruling earlier this year regarding Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar, it seems unlikely that Cluff would be granted an additional year of eligibility. Like Cluff, Aguilar spent two years playing at a junior college before playing at the NCAA Division I level.

Aguilar took his case to court, but his request for a preliminary injunction was denied, ending his chances of playing for the Volunteers in 2026. Based on that ruling, it seems that Cluff's odds of receiving a sixth year are slim.

What Cluff meant to Purdue this season

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) shoots against the Texas Longhorns. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

After last season, Purdue coach Matt Painter knew he needed to address the team's rebounding issue. It didn't take long for the Boilermakers to land Cluff out of the transfer portal, a player who could immediately help the program on the glass.

Cluff provided Purdue with more physicality and toughness at the five spot. The 6-foot-11 center finished the season averaging 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting better than 68% from the floor.

Where Cluff really shone was during the Big Ten Tournament, when his physicality and toughness proved too much for other teams to match. He ended that four-game run averaging 17.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. In the Championship Game against Michigan, the senior center was responsible for 21 points and five boards.

"He's been a horse for us. Just being physical down there, posting up and getting every rebound," coach Matt Painter said following Purdue's 73-66 win over UCLA in the semifinal round. "He's been great in the tournament for us."

There's been no clear answer provided on Cluff's status for the 2026-27 season at this time. An update will likely come sometime in the near future.

What he gave to Purdue during his one season in West Lafayette, though, is what helped the Boilermakers win a Big Ten Tournament title and reach the Elite Eight round of March Madness.

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