What is Purdue's Record Against the Remaining Sweet 16 Teams?

Purdue prides itself on playing one of the most challenging schedules in college basketball every single year. This year's NCAA Tournament is an indication of just how difficult the regular season was for the Boilermakers.

This year, Purdue played seven teams that reached the Sweet 16 round of March Madness. Obviously, that number is heavily inflated by the Big Ten getting six teams into the second weekend of the tournament.

In total, the Boilermakers played 10 games against those six teams, posting a 6-4 record in those matchups.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates with guard Jack Benter (14). | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Purdue played Nebraska and Iowa twice, sweeping both teams. It also played Michigan twice, losing to the Wolverines in the regular season and winning the rematch in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game. The Boilermakers dropped single-play Big Ten games to Illinois and Michigan State.

Two of Purdue's non-conference opponents are also still playing in the NCAA Tournamet: Alabama and Iowa State. The Boilermakers defeated the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa in November, but lost at home to the Cyclones in Mackey Arena.

What's the moral of the story? Purdue was battle tested throughout the course of the regular season.

Purdue won't have a rematch until at least the Final Four

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) celebrates after the game. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Although Purdue has played nearly half the Sweet 16 field at some point this season, it would not have a rematch against one of those teams until at least the Final Four.

Purdue will play No. 11 seed Texas in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night in San Jose, Calif. If the Boilers advance, they will take on the winner of No. 1 seed Arizona and No. 4 seed Arkansas in the Elite Eight on Saturday.

If Purdue wins the West Region — which won't be an easy task — there's a good chance it will play a team it already saw earlier this year. The Boilermakers would play the winner of the Midwest Region, with No. 1 seed Michigan, No. 2 seed Iowa State and No. 4 seed Alabama all still alive.

The only team Purdue hasn't played from that region is No. 6 seed Tennessee, but there's plenty of history between the Boilermakers and Volunteers.

Potential matchups with No. 3 seed Michigan State, No. 3 seed Illinois, No. 4 seed Nebraska or No. 9 seed Iowa would not occur until the National Championship Game.

Purdue vs. Sweet 16 teams in 2025-26

Defeated Alabama 87-80 on Nov. 13, 2025 (away)

87-80 on Nov. 13, 2025 (away) Lost to Iowa State 81-58 on Dec. 6, 2025 (home)

81-58 on Dec. 6, 2025 (home) Defeated Iowa 79-72 on Jan. 14, 2026 (home)

79-72 on Jan. 14, 2026 (home) Lost to Illinois 88-82 on Jan. 24, 2026 (home)

88-82 on Jan. 24, 2026 (home) Defeated Nebraska 80-77 (OT) on Feb. 10, 2026 (away)

80-77 (OT) on Feb. 10, 2026 (away) Defeated Iowa 78-57 on Feb. 14, 2026 (away)

78-57 on Feb. 14, 2026 (away) Lost to Michigan 91-80 on Feb. 17, 2026 (home)

91-80 on Feb. 17, 2026 (home) Lost to Michigan State 76-74 on Feb. 26, 2026 (home)

76-74 on Feb. 26, 2026 (home) Defeated Nebraska 74-58 on March 13, 2026 (neutral, Big Ten Tournament)

74-58 on March 13, 2026 (neutral, Big Ten Tournament) Defeated Michigan 80-72 on March 15, 2026 (neutral, Big Ten Tournament)

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