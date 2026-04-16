Where Former Purdue Basketball Players Have Committed for the 2026-27 Season

When the 2026-27 college basketball season tips off, there will be four former Purdue basketball players who will be suiting up elsewhere. Myles Colvin, Camden Heide and Will Berg left the program following the 2024-25 season, and Aaron Fine entered the transfer portal after this past year.

Heide and Colvin both entered the transfer portal again, while Fine entered for the first time after spending two years in West Lafayette. Berg is the only player who is remaining with his previous school.

So, where are those four former Boilermakers playing next season?

Myles Colvin — Cincinnati (from Wake Forest)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Myles Colvin (6) brings the ball up. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The rising senior entered the transfer portal following one season at Wake Forest. Colvin enjoyed a productive year in Winston-Salem, averaging 11.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He also logged 10 more minutes per contest than he received as a sophomore at Purdue.

Colvin opted to enter the transfer portal and committed to Cincinnati, and will finish out his career closer to home. He joins a Bearcats team that finished last year with an 18-15 record. The former Boilermaker will play for new head coach Jerrod Calhoun, who heads to UC after two seasons at Utah State.

Camden Heide — South Carolina (from Texas)

Texas Longhorns forward Camden Heide (5) rebounds the ball. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Heide carved out a role for himself as a start for Sean Miller at Texas. He started in 29 of the Longhorns' 35 games, finishing the season averaging 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. He also played a big role in the team's run to the Sweet 16, where the Longhorns played Purdue, falling 79-77 in San Jose.

After spending just one season at Texas, Heide decided to enter the transfer portal for a second consecutive season. He committed to South Carolina, a program that limped to a 13-19 record and finished tied for 14th in the SEC.

Will Berg — Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers center Will Berg (44) guards. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Of the three players who transferred from Purdue in 2025 with eligibility remaining, Berg is the only one who is remaining at the same school. Shortly after the 2025-26 campaign ended, the 7-footer announced on social media that he will be returning to Wichita State for his senior season.

Berg had a strong season for the Shockers in his first season with the program. He averaged 8.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest. He was named the AAC's Sixth Man of the Year because of his contributions. Wichita State finished last season with a 24-12 record and reached the quarterfinal round of the NIT.

Aaron Fine — Ball State (from Purdue)

Purdue Boilermakers guard Aaron Fine (6) drives to the basket. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fine is the only player from Purdue's 2025-26 roster who entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2 guard spent two seasons in West Lafayette, redshirting as a true freshman in 2024-25. He appeared in just nine games for the Boilers, scoring 11 total points and dishing out three assists.

The redshirt sophomore has three years of eligibility to use at Ball State. He joins a program going through a change, welcoming in new head coach Chris Capko, who spent the last two seasons as the associate head coach at SMU.

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