Why Was Purdue's Mackey Arena Brought Up at Big East Media Days?

Mackey Arena often gets labeled as one of the toughest environments in the Big Ten, but others from outside the league understand how challenging it is to play in Purdue's home arena, too. The college basketball cathedral was mentioned several times during Big East Media Days.

Ryan Hammer posted a video from Big East Media Days, asking current Big East players about the most difficult environments to play in across college basketball. Mackey Arena received four mentions.

Current Xavier coach Richard Pitino, who was previously at Minnesota (2013-21), immediately mentioned Mackey Arena. So did former Ohio State standout Devin Royal (currently at Villanova) and Marquette's Adrien Stevens and Nigel James Jr.

It's not uncommon to hear Mackey Arena mentioned as one of the toughest basketball venues at Big Ten Media Days, but the arena isn't often brought up by coaches and players from other leagues. It just speaks to how loud and crazy the environment is for each and every game.

Big East players & coaches say that ______ is the toughest place to play in the country 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/Cv86dzqpxD — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) October 2, 2026

This year, only one major program from outside the Big Ten will experience the hostile Mackey Arena crowd. Tennessee comes to West Lafayette on Friday, Dec. 11, for an exciting Big Ten-SEC clash in non-conference action.

Perhaps next year, Mackey Arena will receive a few mentions at SEC Media Days after the Volunteers make the trip.

Mackey Arena nearly sold out for 2026-27

Purdue's Paint Crew cheers as the Boilermaker starters are announced. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest reasons why Mackey Arena is such an elite college basketball environment is because of the fan support. Purdue has sold out its last 105 home games, dating back to Jan. 15, 2019.

Tickets have gone fast for the 2026-27 season, as well. Already, 16 of 18 games have been sold out, including the exhibition against Ball State. As of the publishing of this story, tickets only remained for Purdue's Dec. 21 matchup with Cal Baptist and the Dec. 30 Big Ten clash against USC.

Students are on winter break for those two games, which opens up more tickets.

In the coming days, it's likely that Purdue will sell those games out. If the Boilermakers are able to pack Mackey Arena for every contest this winter, it would push the sellout streak to 122 games (not counting exhibitions).

Purdue opens the 2026-27 campaign on Monday, Nov. 2, against Gonzaga in Las Vegas. The Boilermakers then return to West Lafayette for their first home game against Valparaiso on Friday, Nov. 6.

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