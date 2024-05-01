Big Ten Daily (May 1): Nebraska Basketball Adds 7-Footer Braxton Meah via Transfer Portal
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg continues to add significant pieces to the roster via the transfer portal. On Tuesday, the Huskers added a commitment from former 7-foot-1 center Braxton Meah.
Nebraska will be the third school for Meah, who started his college career at Fresno State and played with the Bulldogs for two seasons (2020-22). The 7-foot-1 center then spent the next two years (2022-24) at Washington before entering the transfer portal again.
The 7-foot-1 center averaged 5.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season for the Huskies. He will have one season of eligibility to use at Nebraska.
“Braxton gives us a different dimension for our system with his skill set and athleticism,” Hoiberg said of Meah. “He puts a lot of pressure on defenses with his ability to get to the rim and finish around the basket. Defensively, he’s led Washington in blocked shots each of the past two years and was on the Pac-12 all-defensive team in 2022-23. He has the size and length to be an effective rim protector.”
Meah is the latest pick-up for Hoiberg and the Huskers via the portal this offseason. Nebraska has also received commitments from former Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian, former Rutgers wing Gavin Griffiths, ex-Utah guard Rollie Worster and former North Dakota State forward Andrew Morgan.
It's a strong transfer class coming to Lincoln, a group that will try to build off last season's success.
Nebraska reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2013-14 season. The Huskers finished the year with a 23-11 record, including a 12-8 mark in Big Ten play. They earned the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, the program's highest finish ever in the conference.
Hoiberg will be entering his sixth season with the program in 2024-25.
Terrance Williams II heads to USC
Former Michigan forward Terrance Williams III has found a new home. The 6-foot-7 senior is transferring to USC for the upcoming year.
Williams averaged 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Wolverines a season ago. He spent his first four years of college at Michigan before deciding to enter the transfer portal.
Williams seriously improved his 3-point shooting from 2022-23 to 2023-24. As a junior, he shot just 25% from long range. This past year, he knocked down the long ball at a 39.7% clip.
Michigan finished last season with an 8-24 record and a 3-17 mark in Big Ten play. At the end of the season, the athletic department decided to move on from coach and former Fab Five member Juwan Howard.
USC ended last season with a 15-18 record and an 8-12 mark in league play. But after the season, the Trojans made a splash hire, bringing in former Arkansas coach Eric Musselman to lead the program.
Coleman Hawkins enters transfer portal
Well, there's still a chance that Coleman Hawkins plays one more year at the college level. But that's not Plan A for the former Illinois star.
Tuesday, Hawkins entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Previously, he had declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. So, why enter the portal? Hawkins cleared the air with a post on X.
"My intention is 100% to stay in the draft and I am fully focused on that process. I wanted to make sure I take every opportunity to protect myself in case of injury or any other unforesee circumstances down the road," Hawkins wrote.
"With the recent NCAA rule change regarding grad transfers, and the May 1 deadline approaching, entering the portal gives me the best chance to protect myself in those instances and maximize my opportunities as I go through the pre-draft process.
"I love the University of Illinois and am proud to be earning my degree here. I'm forever indebted to Coach Underwood and loved playing for him throughout my college career. This was truly one of the best years of my life, and no matter what the future holds, Illinois will always be home."
