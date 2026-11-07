3 Keys to Purdue Beating Maryland in Week 9

Purdue returns to Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday with a good opportunity to pick up a win against Maryland. The Terrapins have lost six straight games and are still searching for their first Big Ten victory.

What do Barry Odom and the Boilermakers need to do against Maryland to get back in the win column? Here are three keys to victory.

Get Ijeobi going

Oct 10, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Fame Ijeboi (2) is tackled but Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It might seem elementary to say that running the football well typically leads to success. Still, that has certainly been the case for Purdue this season, particularly when it comes to Fame Ijeobi. In the Boilermakers' previous two losses, the sophomore running back has totaled just 39 yards on 24 carries.

There's no doubt that the last two weeks have been disappointing, but the talent is still there with Ijeobi. Josh Henson and Purdue's offense need to find creative ways to get him the ball in space. He's a tough runner to bring down, and getting him moving downhill could make a significant difference.

In Purdue's victories, Ijeobi is averaging 5.69 yards per carry. In losses, that number drops to just 3.0. There's little question about how important establishing the run will be on Saturday.

Win the time of possession battle

Purdue linebacker Charles Correa (5) sacks Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Purdue's time of possession numbers in last week's loss to Penn State were flat-out unbelievable. The Boilermakers' offense was on the field for just 16 minutes in the loss. That has to change if this team wants a chance to get back into the win column.

Fortunately for Purdue, Maryland has won the time of possession battle just twice this season. Both defenses have struggled throughout the year, so something has to give. The Boilermakers need to sustain drives and keep Maryland's defense on the field for as long as possible to give themselves the best chance to win.

It's safe to say Purdue fans don't have much confidence in the Boilermakers' defensive unit right now. The best way to help that group is by putting together a productive offense that can control the game and keep the defense on the sideline.

Avoid third-and-long situations

Oct 31, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws a pass during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All three keys to victory are connected in some way, but this one has really stood out to me over the last few weeks. Purdue has consistently put itself behind the chains and faced far too many difficult third-down situations. That creates pressure to convert, something the Boilermakers simply haven't handled well this season.

Last week against Penn State, Purdue faced 11 third downs and converted just two. Against Washington, the Boilermakers went 5-for-14. Purdue currently has the worst third-down conversion rate in the Big Ten, making it essential to avoid those situations as much as possible.

Avoiding third downs entirely isn't realistic, but staying ahead of the chains and creating more manageable situations on second and third down could make a major difference. If Purdue can establish the run and stay on schedule offensively, the Boilermakers will put themselves in a much better position to come away with a victory.

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