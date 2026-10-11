5 Key Numbers From Purdue's Week 6 Win Over Minnesota

The Boilermakers continue to roll, winning back-to-back Big Ten games for the first time since 2022. Barry Odom deserves plenty of credit for sticking to his approach and maintaining belief in this team. Purdue is finally starting to play up to its potential, and Saturday's performance was another step in the right direction.

Here are the biggest numbers from Purdue's dominant 41-13 victory over Minnesota.

195 rushing yards

Oct 10, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Fame Ijeboi (2) is tackled but Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fame Ijeobi turned in the best individual performance of any Boilermaker on Saturday. From the opening play, when he bounced off multiple Golden Gophers, it was clear he was in for a big day. The matchup against his former team was always going to be a storyline, but the sophomore made it memorable with a career performance.

Ijeobi finished with 195 rushing yards and three touchdowns, surpassing his previous career high of 114 yards against Wake Forest earlier this season. Purdue fans knew he could be a major weapon in the backfield, but he has exceeded expectations through the first half of the season.

37:07

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue played exactly the kind of football it needed to earn a victory at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday night. The Boilermakers controlled possession for 37 minutes and seven seconds, their most dominant time of possession against a Power Four opponent this season.

The ground game played a major role in that success, but there was more to it than just running the football. For the second consecutive week, Purdue's defense came up with early stops, giving Ryan Browne and the offense opportunities to dictate the pace. Browne's final stat line might not jump off the page, but he was efficient early and helped set the tone for an offense that eventually wore down Minnesota.

+2

Oct 10, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines (4) signals after a missed pass for the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin Kane wanted his defense to create havoc and force turnovers. That wasn't consistently happening during the first few weeks of the season, but the Boilermakers have played much better defensive football over the past two games. For the second straight week, Purdue won the turnover battle, coming away with an interception and benefiting from a muffed punt against Minnesota.

JoJo Hayden came up with a crucial interception just before halftime, while the muffed punt gave Purdue excellent field position. The Boilermakers don't have much room for error when it comes to turnovers, but winning that battle gives them a much better chance to come away with a victory. Kane deserves credit for the defense's recent improvement.

0 sacks

Nov 1, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Jude McCoskey (72) signals a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue's offensive line was outstanding throughout the game. Ijeobi deserves plenty of credit for his performance, but the holes created by the front five gave him opportunities to make plays at the second level. Beyond the impressive rushing numbers, the most encouraging statistic was that the offensive line did not allow a sack for the second consecutive week.

Zach Crabtree was brought in this offseason to build a more consistent offensive line, and so far, he has done an excellent job. Even without injured offensive tackle Joey Tanona, the group has performed at a high level. If the offensive line continues to play this way, the Boilermakers will have a legitimate chance to compete next week against Washington.

92.9%

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers place kicker Jacobo Echeverria Lozano (92) prepares to kick field goal against the Indiana State Sycamores during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most underrated factors in Purdue's recent success has been the play of kicker Jacobo Echeverria Lozano. The freshman continued his strong season Saturday, going 2-for-2 on field goals and 5-for-5 on extra points.

His performance brought his field goal percentage to 92.9% on the season, an impressive mark for a freshman. His impact was evident early in the game when he converted a field goal after Purdue's opening drive stalled. Having a reliable kicker can make a significant difference in close games, and Echeverria Lozano has consistently delivered when called upon.

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