5 Key Numbers From Purdue's Week 7 Loss To Washington

Friday night saw Purdue fall to 3-4 on the season after a disappointing performance against Big Ten foe Washington. The Boilermakers were outplayed by a backup quarterback and struggled to execute down the stretch in the second half.

Here are the key numbers from Purdue’s frustrating 38-26 loss to Washington.

5 forced turnovers

Oct 16, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines (4) intercepts a ball meant for Washington Huskies wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck (2) during the first possession of the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s incredibly rare for a team to dominate the turnover battle the way Purdue did Friday night and still come away with a loss. The Boilermakers held a 4-0 advantage in the category heading into the fourth quarter but still trailed on the scoreboard. Two Ryan Browne interceptions later, Purdue finished with a 5-2 advantage in turnover differential.

The turnovers gave Purdue opportunities to compete despite being outplayed for much of the night. However, the Boilermakers failed to capitalize on Washington’s mistakes, scoring just one touchdown off the Huskies’ turnovers. That lack of execution turned a potential advantage into a major factor in the loss.

488 yards allowed

Oct 16, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Taariq al-Uqdah (0) is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Jojo Hayden (0) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday night was a disappointing return to form for Kevin Kane’s defense, which surrendered 488 yards to a Washington team that had struggled offensively in recent weeks. Backup quarterback Elijah Brown led the way with 302 passing yards and three touchdowns despite committing three turnovers of his own. Down the stretch, Purdue simply couldn’t get a stop, capping off a frustrating night for the defense.

Washington also rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry against the Boilermakers. Simply put, Kane’s defense struggled in comparison to the unit led by his former boss on the opposite sideline. Purdue needs to show more consistency from week to week, and the defense has given fans little reason for optimism after this performance.

5-for-14 on third down

Oct 16, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws a pass to Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Tra'mar Harris (11) during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue’s offense lacked the explosiveness it showed in previous weeks, with one of the biggest issues being its inability to stay ahead of the chains. It seemed like the Boilermakers were constantly facing crucial third-down situations. Unfortunately, they converted just five of their 14 attempts, contributing to their offensive struggles.

Washington faced half as many third downs as Purdue and converted four of its seven attempts. Ryan Browne and the Boilermakers have handled their fair share of adversity this season, but they couldn’t execute consistently under the pressure of repeated third-down situations. Moving forward, the offense needs to create more opportunities on early downs to avoid putting itself in difficult positions.

1.5 yards per carry

Oct 16, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) hands the ball off to Purdue Boilermakers running back Fame Ijeboi (2) during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fame Ijeobi looked like a superhero in Purdue’s win over Minnesota last week. Against Washington, however, he struggled to find the same success. Ijeobi finished with just 19 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 1.5 yards per attempt. His inability to establish the run made Purdue’s offense far too one-dimensional.

The struggles weren't entirely on Ijeobi, as Washington controlled the line of scrimmage for much of the night. Still, Purdue needs to find a way to generate more positive yardage on early downs. Antonio Harris was the only Boilermaker back to break through, recording a 59-yard run. Without a consistent ground game, Purdue’s offensive approach became too predictable to sustain drives.

49 penalty yards

Oct 16, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom stands on the field during warm ups before the game against the Washington Huskies at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue has had more costly penalty performances this season, but it seemed like every flag carried significant consequences Friday night. The Boilermakers committed six penalties for 49 yards, compared to Washington’s six penalties for 33 yards. One of the most costly calls was a roughing-the-passer penalty on JoJo Hayden that shifted momentum before halftime.

The penalty helped Washington extend its lead with a late touchdown before the break, giving the Huskies a seven-point advantage that Purdue never overcame. While the call appeared questionable, it added to an already frustrating night for the Boilermakers. In a game where Purdue struggled to capitalize on turnovers and execute in critical situations, costly penalties only made the uphill climb more difficult.

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