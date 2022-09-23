Aidan O'Connell a Game-Time Decision Ahead of Purdue Football's Matchup With Florida Atlantic

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell will be a game-time decision in the team's upcoming matchup against Florida Atlantic, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

He sustained an unspecified injury during the team's 32-29 loss to Syracuse on the road in Week 3. He put up 415 passing yards and three touchdowns in the matchup.

Head coach Jeff Brohm told media after practice on Thursday that the team will have multiple game-time decisions, but did not reveal any players that will be questionable before kickoff.

Through three games this season, O'Connell — a sixth-year quarterback for the Boilermakers — had completed 86 of his 134 passing attempts for 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception.

O'Connell has five 400-yard passing games over the course of his career, which ranks second in program history behind only Drew Brees (7). He has led a throw-first offense that ranks sixth in the country with 359.3 passing yards per game.

Should he be unable to suit up for Purdue's Homecoming game on Saturday, the team will likely turn to backup quarterback Austin Burton. He is a sixth-year quarterback that is in his third season with the program after transferring from UCLA in 2020.

During his college career, Burton has appeared in 14 games, passing for 442 yards and one touchdown while also adding 153 yards on the ground with another score.

The quarterback rotation for the Boilermakers also includes redshirt sophomore Michael Alaimo and true freshman Brady Allen out of Gibson Souther, who was a four-star recruit before joining the team.