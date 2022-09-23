Aidan O'Connell a Game-Time Decision Ahead of Purdue Football's Matchup With Florida Atlantic
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell will be a game-time decision in the team's upcoming matchup against Florida Atlantic, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
He sustained an unspecified injury during the team's 32-29 loss to Syracuse on the road in Week 3. He put up 415 passing yards and three touchdowns in the matchup.
Head coach Jeff Brohm told media after practice on Thursday that the team will have multiple game-time decisions, but did not reveal any players that will be questionable before kickoff.
Through three games this season, O'Connell — a sixth-year quarterback for the Boilermakers — had completed 86 of his 134 passing attempts for 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception.
O'Connell has five 400-yard passing games over the course of his career, which ranks second in program history behind only Drew Brees (7). He has led a throw-first offense that ranks sixth in the country with 359.3 passing yards per game.
Should he be unable to suit up for Purdue's Homecoming game on Saturday, the team will likely turn to backup quarterback Austin Burton. He is a sixth-year quarterback that is in his third season with the program after transferring from UCLA in 2020.
During his college career, Burton has appeared in 14 games, passing for 442 yards and one touchdown while also adding 153 yards on the ground with another score.
The quarterback rotation for the Boilermakers also includes redshirt sophomore Michael Alaimo and true freshman Brady Allen out of Gibson Souther, who was a four-star recruit before joining the team.
Stories Related to Purdue Football
- Jeff Brohm's Final Thoughts Before Florida Atlantic: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Thursday to give his final thoughts before the team's upcoming matchup with Florida Atlantic. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE
- Walk-On Devin Mockobee Taking Advantage of Increasing Opportunity: Redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee — a native of Boonville, Ind. — has found the end zone in back-to-back games for Purdue football. He led the team with 78 rushing yards in a 56-0 win over Indiana State. CLICK HERE
- Chris Barclay Not Surprised by Zander Horvath's Early NFL Success: Former Purdue running back Zander Horvath leads the Los Angeles Chargers with two touchdown receptions after two weeks of play. CLICK HERE
- Jeff Brohm Addresses Purdue's Penalty Issue: Purdue football was penalized 13 times for 144 yards in a 32-29 loss to Syracuse last Saturday on the road. The Boilermakers are the second-most penalized team in the Big Ten through their first three games of the season. CLICK HERE