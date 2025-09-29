Another Night Game Added to Purdue Football's 2025 Schedule
Purdue is getting a lot of experience playing under the lights. The Big Ten released its kickoff schedule for Week 7 of the college football season on Monday. When the Boilermakers travel to play Minnesota on Oct. 11, the game will be at night.
The Week 7 clash between the Boilermakers and Golden Gophers is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Stadium and will air on Big Ten Network. It will be the second game Purdue has played at night, and the third on the schedule this year.
Purdue's Week 2 game against Southern Illinois was the first game played under the lights. The Boilermakers posted a 34-17 victory at Ross-Ade Stadium. The following week, Purdue was scheduled to play USC at 3:30 p.m. ET. However, inclement weather delayed the opening kickoff until 6:45 p.m. ET.
Basically, the Boilers have already played two night games entering the Week 7 clash with Minnesota. Purdue's record in those two games is 1-1.
Additionally, Purdue's Nov. 28 rivalry game against Indiana is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, as well. The battle for the Old Oaken Bucket will air on NBC and Peacock.
This weekend, Purdue will host Illinois in West Lafayette. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
What's Purdue's history vs. Minnesota?
Purdue and Minnesota last played in 2023, a 49-30 victory for a team led by ex-Boilermakers coach Ryan Walters. The two teams did not play last year, the first time they hadn't met on the gridiron since 2013.
The Boilermakers have actually won each of the last two meetings against Minnesota, posting a 20-10 victory over the Golden Gophers in Minneapolis in 2022. That year, Purdue went on to win the Big Ten West.
Although the Boilers have won the two most recent games, Minnesota has dominated the head-to-head series for more than a decade. The Golden Gophers have won eight of the last 11 contests, which included three straight one-score wins from 2019 through 2021.
Minnesota leads the all-time series against Purdue, but not by much. The Golden Gophers own a 41-35-3 advantage. Coach PJ Fleck also has a winning record against the Boilermakers, sitting at 4-3 against the conference foe entering this year's matchup.
Purdue currently sits at 2-2 on the season with an 0-1 record in Big Ten play. Minnesota is 3-1 and started conference play with a win over Rutgers.
