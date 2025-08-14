Barry Odom Explains Why Purdue Will Scrimmage at Night at Ross-Ade Stadium
The next time Purdue scrimmages, it will be under the lights at Ross-Ade Stadium. Coach Barry Odom confirmed the Boilermakers will get in some night work on Saturday, as the opening kickoff for the 2025 season creeps closer.
Purdue has already held one scrimmage and will have its second on Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium. Odom said there are a few reasons why he wanted to get some work in under the lights this weekend.
"Game 2 we play at 7:30 and we haven't been under the lights. Just a chance to do that," Odom said. "And then the recovery piece from a scientific approach on the volume of work and rep count that we did this week. We'll go again (Friday morning) and then rest from the time practice is over until the scrimmage on Saturday. That went into the thought, as well."
Purdue will host FCS foe Southern Illinois at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 6. It is one of at least three games the Boilers will play at night during the 2025 season. The Oct. 11 game against Minnesota is set for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff and the Nov. 28 rivalry game vs. Indiana is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Although most of Purdue's focus right now is on itself, it's still a good idea to get used to the different game-day environments, especially with a night game scheduled early in the year.
What Odom is looking for in scrimmage
When Purdue hits the field for its next scrimmage, it will be just two weeks away from the season opener against Ball State. The Boilers host the Cardinals on Saturday, Aug. 30 with kickoff set for noon.
So, what is Odom and his staff trying to learn during that scrimmage session at Ross-Ade Stadium this weekend? It's nothing vastly different from what he watches during practice throughout fall camp.
"Kind of the same thing I look for every single day in practice," Odom said. "Offensively, are we disciplined? Do we take care of the ball? Can we move the ball down the field? The ability to run the ball and the offensive line's ability to protect the quarterback. Don't have self-inflicted errors and penalties. Play clean.
"Defensively, eliminate explosive plays, stop the run, force takeaways, get them into third down, and find a way to get off the field."
Odom said that, in the days following the scrimmage, the staff will start putting together a depth chart, with preparations for Ball State coming late next week.
