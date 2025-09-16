Purdue Receiver Nitro Tuggle Reveals Where He Got His Nickname
There was a time when NiTareon Tuggle wasn't fond of the nickname bestowed upon him by his middle school teammates. It took some time, but eventually, the speedy receiver warmed up to being called "Nitro."
Tuggle, a native of Goshen, Ind., said he received that nickname early in his life by some of his friends on the football team. Some might think he'd love the nickname "Nitro," but the Purdue receiver said he wasn't a fan of it at first.
"My teammates in middle school gave it to me," Tuggle said. "I didn't like it at first, but it grew on me. I accept it now. Like, in middle school, I didn't like it."
Although he didn't get into the details as to why he got the nickname, we at least know now where it originated.
Tuggle, who transferred to Purdue from Georgia following the 2024 season, has certainly lived up to his name in West Lafayette so far. Through three games, Tuggle has hauled in seven receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
He is one of four Purdue players with more than 100 receiving yards this year, along with Arhmad Branch (167), Michael Jackson III (149), and EJ Horton Jr. (125).
Tuggle had a big game on Saturday against USC, catching four passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. The Indiana native is ready for this weekend's road trip to South Bend for a rivalry game against Notre Dame.
"I played them last year (at Georgia), so I have nothing but respect for them," Tuggle said. "It'll be a good game."
Tuggle's first TD came vs. Southern Illinois
Tuggle entered the transfer portal after appearing in eight games at Georgia as a true freshman. He finished the 2024 season with three catches for 34 yards. When he arrived at Purdue, he came in with something to prove.
The sophomore caught two passes for 25 yards in Purdue's 31-0 win over Ball State to begin the season. Then, Tuggle caught the first touchdown pass of his college career, a 29-yard strike from Ryan Brown in the Boilermalers' 34-17 victory over Southern Illinois.
Last Saturday's performance against USC was the most productive of his career. Now, he's hoping to build off of it.
"I feel like I've always done that in practice," Tuggle said of his performance Saturday. "It wasn't anything new. I've done it in practice. It made the game a little easier."
