Two Boilermakers Have Big Ten-Leading Numbers Through Week 3
Through the first three weeks of the season, two Purdue players are leading the Big Ten in separate statistical categories. Running back Devin Mockobee leads in one rushing category, and punter Jack McCallister has been among the best at his craft early in the year.
Purdue is off to a 2-1 start, posting wins over Ball State and Southern Illinois before falling to USC. This week, the Boilermakers head to South Bend for a showdown with Notre Dame.
Before jumping into Week 4 action, though, Mockobee and McCallister have been standouts on the field. Here's where they're leading the Big Ten after three weeks.
Mockobee leads in rushing attempts
After three games, Mockobee leads the Big Ten in total carries. He's run the ball 58 times this season, accounting for 230 yards and three touchdowns. The senior had 14 carries against Ball State and 12 in a loss to USC.
Mockobee toted the rock 32 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 2 win over Southern Illinois.
Mockobee has carried the ball six more times than any other running back in the Big Ten. Second on the list is Nebraska's Emmett Johnson at 52. Illinois running back Kaden Feagin ranks third with 50 carries.
The 58 carries place Mockobee's total as the seventh-highest in the country. Appalachian State's Rashod Dubinion leads the way with 71.
McCallister is Big Ten's top punter
McCallister has shown off his big leg in two of Purdue's three games this season. He leads the Big Ten with a 52.33 yards per punt average through three games.
The Washington transfer has punted six times for a total of 314 yards. He has a long of 68 yards and has pinned Purdue's opponents inside the 20-yard line five times. McCallister punted three times against Ball State and three more against USC.
Purdue did not punt in its 34-17 win over Southern Illinois.
Through three weeks, McCallister has been recognized by the Ray Guy Award "Ray's 8" for an outstanding performance twice. He earned honors after Week 1 (Ball State) and again following Week 3 action (USC).
McCallister's 52.33 yards per punt average rank second nationally.
