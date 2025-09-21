Barry Odom Provides Unfortunate Injury Update on Purdue Starting DL TJ Lindsey
Purdue will be without starting defensive tackle TJ Lindsey for the rest of the 2025 season. Following Saturday's 56-30 loss to Notre Dame, Boilermakers coach Barry Odom said Lindsey will miss the remainder of the year due to an ACL injury.
Lindsey was listed as "out" on Purdue's availability report before Saturday's kickoff with Notre Dame. At the time, the extent of his injury was unknown. It's a tough situation for the redshirt freshman and the Boilermakers' front line.
Odom said Lindsey suffered the injury in Purdue's Big Ten opener against USC. He played in the game but did not record any statistics before sustaining the injury.
Lindsey started in two of Purdue's first three games this season, recording five tackles, including one for loss.
This is Lindsey's first year in West Lafayette, transferring to Purdue after spending his first collegiate season at Auburn. He appeared in just one game for the Tigers during the 2024 campaign and had one tackle.
Lindsey was a four-star prospect as a high school recruit and a member of the 2024 recruiting class.
Purdue falls to Notre Dame
The Purdue defense couldn't keep the Notre Dame offense in check on Saturday, falling 56-30 in South Bend. It was the 10th straight loss in the rivalry game for the Boilermakers.
Notre Dame finished the game with 535 yards of offense, eviscerating Purdue's defense from start to finish. Running back Jeremiyah Love rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Quarterback CJ Carr completed 10-of-12 passes for 223 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
It was Jadarian Price who was the star of the show, finishing the contest with 142 kickoff return yards, 74 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.
Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne had a solid performance, completing 21-of-34 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown. Three different Boilermakers totaled more than 50 receiving yards, led by Nitro Tuggle with 66 yards on three catches. Receiver Michael Jackson III had 62 yards, and running back Devin Mockobee had 56 yards.
Purdue falls to 2-2 on the season after the loss. The Boilermakers will have an off week before hosting Illinois on Oct. 4.
Related stories on Purdue football
NOTRE DAME'S OFFENSE HAMMERS PURDUE: Purdue's defense had no answer for an explosive Notre Dame offense on Saturday, surrendering more than 500 yards in a blowout loss in South Bend. CLICK HERE
PURDUE'S TRICK PLAY TOUCHDOWN: The Boilermakers pulled out a trick play in South Bend to score their first touchdown of the game. Purdue's play call fooled everyone on Notre Dame's defense. CLICK HERE