Purdue Scores Touchdown vs. Notre Dame on Trick Play Run to Perfection
Purdue wasn't afraid to take a risk on Saturday afternoon in South Bend. With the Boilermakers trailing Notre Dame 7-0 in the first quarter, offensive coordinator Josh Henson dialed up a trick play that worked to perfection, resulting in a touchdown.
Quarterback Ryan Brown handed the football off to running back Devin Mockobee. After taking a few steps, Mockobee threw the ball back to Browne, who was able to walk into the end zone.
It was pretty easy to see that Purdue's play call caught the entire Notre Dame defense off guard. Below is the clip of the trick play, which tied the game at 7-7.
It's the second straight week that Purdue has scored on a wild play. In last week's loss to USC, the Boilermakers turned a disastrous trick play into six points, thanks to a smart play by Browne.
Is this going to become a weekly occurrence for Purdue?
Purdue is trying to end a nine-game losing streak to Notre Dame. The Boilermakers have not defeated the Fighting Irish since 2007. In order to do so, they have to make plays like that.
Purdue without five players vs. Notre Dame
The Boilermakers are playing the Fighting Irish without TJ Lindsey, a starting defensive tackle. He started in two of Purdue's first three games, making five tackles with one tackle for loss.
In total, Purdue is without five players for Saturday's game against Notre Dame. Those players include:
- 5 Chauncey Magwood, wide receiver (senior)
- #8 De'Nylon Morrissette, wide receiver (junior)
- #9 Jalil Hall, wide receiver (freshman)
- #41 Jon Grimmett, tight end (freshman)
- #13 TJ Lindsey, defensive lineman (freshman)
