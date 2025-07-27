Barry Odom Trying to Get Purdue Football Back to 'Joe Tiller Days'
It's hard to mention Purdue football without mentioning Joe Tiller. The former head coach enjoyed plenty of success during his time in West Lafayette, setting a new standard for the Boilermakers. First-year coach Barry Odom is hoping to get the program back to that level.
During Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas, Odom was asked about his familiarity with the Tiller era in West Lafayette. He spoke glowingly about those 12 seasons, saying it's the type of success he hopes to establish in the near future.
"They always had an explosive offense; they did things and played the game the right way. They were a tough team to beat," Odom said in a video posted by Sam King of the Journal & Courier. "We need to get it back to that, we need to get it back to the Tiller days of how they played ball and making Purdue what it was, what it can be, and what it will be."
Tiller is Purdue's all-time winningest football coach, posting an 87-62 record while leading the Boilermakers from 1997-2008. Purdue appeared in 10 bowl games in that stretch, including a string of eight straight appearances from 1997-2004.
In 2000, led by Heisman Trophy finalist Drew Brees, Purdue won the Big Ten and earned a trip to play in the Rose Bowl.
Odom has preached about his dedication to rebuilding Purdue into a national contender, and he intends to do it quickly.
"We need to play winning football. Our habits need to align to that," Odom said in a radio interview. "We need to be, in the month of November, chasing the opportunity to compete for a championship, and then we've got to be able to play in the postseason. That's the bottom line."
