Big Ten Adds Another Night Kickoff to Purdue's Schedule
Another night game is on the schedule for the Boilermakers. On Monday, the Big Ten released its complete schedule for Week 10 of the season, a weekend in which Purdue travels to Ann Arbor for a showdown with No. 25 Michigan.
Kickoff has been set for 7 p.m. ET for the Nov. 1 clash in Ann Arbor. The game will air on Big Ten Network. Purdue has already played in two scheduled night games this season and is scheduled for at least one more after the Michigan game, hosting No. 2 Indiana on Friday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Purdue has played games against Southern Illinois and Minnesota at night already this season. The Boilermakers defeated the Salukis 34-17 in Week 2, but lost to the Golden Gophers 27-20 in Week 7.
Purdue also played a de facto night game against USC on Sept. 13. Kickoff was initially scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, but because of a lengthy weather delay, the game didn't get underway until 6:45 p.m. ET.
In those night games — counting USC — Purdue has a 1-2 record. In addition to the Minnesota loss, the Boilers also dropped a 33-17 contest to the Trojans.
What's Purdue's record vs. Michigan?
Purdue and Michigan have played 61 times with the Wolverines dominating the head-to-head series 47-14. That includes six straight victories for the Maize and Blue.
Michigan last defeated Purdue 41-13 in Ann Arbor during the 2023 season. The two teams also met in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game, with the Wolverines winning 43-22.
Purdue's last victory in the head-to-head series came on Nov. 7, 2009, a 38-36 victory in Ann Arbor.
Complete schedule for Big Ten in Week 10
The complete Big Ten schedule for Week 10 has been released. Purdue and Michigan won't be the only night game that weekend, as USC and Nebraska are also scheduled to square off under the lights.
Here is the complete rundown of the six Week 10 games in the Big Ten, along with kickoff times and television designations (all games are on Saturday, Nov. 1):
- Penn State vs. No. 1 Ohio State — Noon ET on FOX
- Rutgers vs. No. 23 Illinois — Noon ET on NBC
- No. 2 Indiana vs. Maryland — 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS
- Michigan State vs. Minnesota — 3:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network
- Purdue vs. No. 25 Michigan — 7 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network
- USC vs. Nebraska — 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC
