Barry Odom Provides Update on Injured Purdue Quarterback Ryan Browne
Purdue may have a new starting quarterback for Saturday's Homecoming game against Rutgers. Head coach Barry Odom said that Ryan Browne is currently "doubtful" for this weekend's Big Ten clash.
Browne sustained a shoulder injury in Purdue's 19-0 loss to Northwestern in Evanston on the first play of the third quarter. He exited the contest and never returned. Backup quarterback Malachi Singleton finished out the game for the Boilermakers.
Odom was asked for an update on Browne following Monday's practice.
"After today, I would say he'd be doubtful," Odom said. "There's a difference between practice, and no-contact, and executing a game plan. So, we have to train multiple quarterbacks, which we will ... But, at this point, he would be doubtful based on where we are in the game plan."
Browne has been Purdue's starting quarterback since the season started, winning the job in fall camp. Through seven games, he has thrown for 1,572 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 153 yards and four scores and has hauled in a touchdown catch.
Following Browne's injury, Singleton came into the game and helped Purdue move the ball down the field, though it never resulted in points. He ended the afternoon completing 11-of-20 passes for 187 yards and an interception. He also rushed for 20 yards on 10 carries.
Purdue likely to turn to Singleton
Odom confirmed that, when healthy, Browne is still Purdue's starting quarterback. If he can't play on Saturday against Rutgers, it likely means the Boilermakers will turn to Singleton to lead the offense.
Singleton has primarily been used in run-specific packages this season, utilizing his speed and mobility to pick up yardage and catch defenses off guard. In Purdue's loss to Minnesota, Singleton rushed 40 yards for a touchdown to give the Boilermakers an early 7-0 advantage.
Although Singleton's usage has been sparing this season, Odom said that he's still confident the quarterback can make the plays necessary to lead Purdue's offense.
"I think we know what we can do. We have great confidence in him because of the way he's prepared since he's been here," Odom said. "He needs to play within the call, but he also needs 10 guys around him to play really well."
Odom also stated that the staff will work to get Bennett Meredith prepared to potentially see game reps on Saturday against the Scarlet Knights. Meredith has not seen any action this season, but did make three appearances with one start during the 2023 campaign.
