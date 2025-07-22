Big Ten Commissioner Not Caving to SEC's Push to Change Expanded Playoff Model
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti is digging in his heels when it comes to the format of a potential expanded College Football Playoff field. He's not about to get steamrolled by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who has recently pushed a "5-plus-11" model if the bracket extends to 16 teams.
When initial conversations about an expanded playoff first arose, the Big Ten and SEC seemed to be in agreement that a "4-4-2-2-1-3" model would work best. The Big Ten and SEC would each receive four automatic bids, the ACC and Big 12 would each receive two automatic spots, one bid for a Group of Five program, and three at-large bids.
In the "5-plus-11" model, every Power Four conference would receive one automatic bid, as well as the highest-rated Group of Five champion and 11 at-large spots. At this point, this is not a model Petitti says the Big Ten is ready to adopt.
"To be clear, any college football playoff format that increases the discretion and role of the CFP selection committee will have a difficult time getting support from the Big Ten," Petitti said at Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday.
Why the Big Ten doesn't want to budge
A major factor in the Big Ten refusing to adopt a "5-plus-11" model is because of the scheduling difference. Currently, the Big Ten plays nine conference games while the SEC plays just eight.
Petitti said the status quo is currently fine, but adopting a model with more at-large bids would create an imbalance between the two leagues. Essentially, it would be a way for the SEC to flex its muscle and earn more spots in the field.
"Each league will decide what they think the best conference schedule is for them. I think in a system where you have allocated spots, talking with our athletic directors and coaches, I don't think they care how many conference games a league is playing," Petitti said. "But when you have a system that's increasing the at-large bids and increasing the work of a selection committee, that's when you need to understand how we're competing in the regular season.
"At the end of the day, it's really simple math: with 18 schools and nine conference games, we're losing nine more games to start. That's really relevant."
So, if the Big Ten were to hop on board with the SEC's proposed model, that league would have to expand to playing nine conference games and create a more level playing field.
Petitti speaks on selection committee
Part of the conversation about the SEC's push for a "5-plus-11" model has centered around the College Football Playoff selection committee not valuing strength of schedule properly. Petitti doesn't believe that was the case this past year, though.
"People have talked about improving the committee's work, I believe they do a great job with what they have," Petitti said. "I have yet to have a committee member tell me that more data will make the job easier. They have a lot of things in front of them."
For the moment, it appears that the SEC and Big Ten have come to a halt in terms of a 16-team playoff format. We'll see if anything changes, on either side, in the near future or if the 12-team model is the long-term solution.
