2025 Big Ten Football Media Days Podium Schedule, Coverage Information Released
The Big Ten Conference is one step closer to the start of the 2025 college football season. On Thursday, the league revealed the podium times and coverage schedule for Big Ten Football Media Days, scheduled for Tuesday, July 22-Thursday, July 24.
This year's event is set to take place in the heart of Big Ten country — Las Vegas. OK, so maybe Sin City isn't exactly the center of the Midwest, but it's where the conference is heading for this year's kickoff event. Media Days are set to take place at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Big Ten Network's coverage will begin on Tuesday, July 22 at 2 p.m. ET, with Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti scheduled to speak to open the event. Each day will feature six coaches from across the conference at the podium.
Coverage of the entire three-day event will be available on Big Ten Network. Below is the full podium and coverage schedule.
Tuesday, July 22
Podium schedule
- Tony Petitti, Big Ten commissioner — 2 p.m. ET
- Bret Bielema, Illinois — 2:30 p.m. ET
- Greg Schiano, Rutgers — 2:45 p.m. ET
- Curt Cignetti, Indiana — 3 p.m. ET
- Mike Locksley, Maryland — 3:15 p.m. ET
- Matt Rhule, Nebraska — 3:30 p.m. ET
- Ryan Day, Ohio State — 3:45 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network coverage
- B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day Press Conferences — 2-4 p.m. ET
- B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day Special — 4-8 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 23
Podium schedule
- PJ Fleck, Minnesota — 2:30 p.m. ET
- David Braun, Northwestern — 2:45 p.m. ET
- Luke Fickell, Wisconsin — 3 p.m. ET
- Dan Lanning, Oregon — 3:15 p.m. ET
- Jedd Fisch, Washington — 3:30 p.m. ET
- James Franklin, Penn State — 3:45 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network coverage
- B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day Press Conferences — 2:30-4 p.m. ET
- B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day Special — 4-8 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 24
Podium schedule
- Kirk Ferentz, Iowa — 2:30 p.m. ET
- Barry Odom, Purdue — 2:45 p.m. ET
- DeShaun Foster, UCLA — 3 p.m. ET
- Jonathan Smith, Michigan State — 3:15 p.m. ET
- Lincoln Riley, USC — 3:30 p.m. ET
- Sherrone Moore, Michigan — 3:45 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network coverage
- B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day Press Conferences — 2:30-4 p.m. ET
- B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day Special — 4-8 p.m. ET
