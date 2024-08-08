Big Ten Daily (Aug. 8): Jim Harbaugh's Punishment from NCAA Basically Irrelevant
Sometimes the phrase "better late than never" doesn't really apply. That's the case as it pertains to the NCAA punishing Jim Harbaugh, slapping the former Michigan coach with a four-year show-cause order and a one-year suspension for impermissible contact with recruits and players during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NCAA finally concluded its investigation into the matter, issuing the punishment on Wednesday. Essentially, Harbaugh is barred from taking a college job through August 2028. The organization released a statement regarding the matter.
"The committee issued its decision resolving that portion of the case. The underlying violations in this case are centered around impermissible recruiting contacts and inducements during the COVID-19 dead period," the NCAA wrote. "Throughout the investigation, Harbaugh denied his involvement in the violations, which were overwhelmingly supported by the record.
"Harbaugh also refused to participate in a hearing before the committee.Harbaugh's violations of the COVID-19 recruiting dead period are Level II violations, but his unethical conduct and failure to cooperate with the membership's infractions process — specifically, his provision of false or misleading information — is a Level I violation."
Harbaugh is probably wearing a cheesy grin reading the NCAA's final decision. After leading Michigan to a 15-0 record and a national championship last season, he bolted from Ann Arbor to take a job with the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers — where the NCAA has no jurisdiction.
Basically, Harbaugh got away scot-free. He achieved his goal at Michigan — leading the program to three Big Ten titles and a national championship. He has no desire to return to the college ranks.
The punishment is irrelevant. But, hey, an acknowledgement of his wrongdoing from the NCAA is nice, right?
Wednesday's punishment from the NCAA was strictly based on the illegal contact Harbaugh made with recruits and players during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization is still determining what role — if any — he had in the sign-stealing scandal.
But even if the NCAA finds Harbaugh guilty in that situation, the punishment will be the same. Irrelevant.
Illinois reveals throwback uniform
Illinois has revealed its throwback uniform for the 2024 season. The Fighting Illini will wear special threads to honor Red Grange during the Memorial Stadium Rededication Game against Michigan on Oct. 19.
"A streak of fire, a breath of flame. Eluding all who reach and clutch, a gray ghost thrown into the game," the Illinois football program's social media post reads.
"As a program that always remembers who came before us, we will honor Red Grange and his incredible impact on football during our Memorial Stadium Rededication Game on Oct. 19."
Grange is one of the greatest football players in the history of Illinois and the Big Ten. He played for the Fighting Illini from 1923-25 and was a three-time All-Big Ten player, a two-time All-American and was named the conference's Most Valuable Player in 1924.
The NCAA credits Grange with 2.074 rushing yards, 575 passing yards, 11 interceptions and 33 touchdowns during his three years at Illinois.
That's not a bad way to honor one of the program's all-time greatest players.
