Big Ten Daily (Aug. 7): Ohio State Defense Preparing Will Howard for Big Ten Slate
It's only fall camp and already new Ohio State quarterback Will Howard is getting an introduction to life in the Big Ten. As the former Kansas State star prepares to lead the Buckeyes offense in 2024, he's having to practice against one of the top defenses college football has to offer.
Ohio State is the favorite to win the Big Ten and one of the top picks to claim a national championship this coming season. Jim Knowles' defense is a big reason why.
Howard said that playing against Ohio State's defense every day has been frustrating, but in a positive way — one that will prepare the Buckeyes for the best opponents on the schedule.
"In going through camp and through spring ball, going against the defense every single day is a blessing man," Howard said, per Evan Massey of Ohio State on SI.com. "We're going to play some really good defenses. But like, I think we're playing, you know, one of, if not the best defense in the country every single day. And that's just making me and us better. And, you know, for me, it's just elevating my game. And I love the competition. And we all do."
Expectations in Columbus are always high, but even more so entering 2024. Ohio State's biggest issue in the Big Ten has been Michigan, but the Wolverines lost 18 starters, nearly an entire coaching staff and are facing potential punishments from the NCAA over the sign-stealing scandal.
Penn State and Oregon are the biggest threats to the Buckeyes' run at a conference title. But because of Howard's arrival, many believe Ohio State is in a better position to run the table than it was a season ago.
And as much as the expectations might intimidate Howard in his first season in Columbus, he's embracing the pressure. It also helps that he's got star power all around him.
"Everything is heightened here. You know, I think you feel the eyes a little bit and the one thing I would say is that I don't feel like I have to be a hero here," Howard said. "I feel like I have the guys around me to where I just need to facilitate and just get them the ball and make good decisions.
"And at the end of the day, I don't have to go out there and do anything super human. You know, I just have to be myself and trust the guys around me."
Drew Allar talks Penn State's new offense
Penn State wasn't able to get over the hump last season, coming up short in games against Ohio State and Michigan. Although the Nittany Lions led the Big Ten in scoring last fall, averaging 36.2 points per game, they only scored 27 total points in losses to the Buckeyes and Wolverines.
That prompted coach James Franklin to make a change at offensive coordinator, terminating Mike Yurcich and hiring Andy Kotelnicki from Kansas. It's still early in fall camp, but returning starting quarterback Drew Allar talked about some of the changes.
"It's a mix of last year's terminology with Coach K's philosophy, so it's different and similar at the same time," Allar said. "It's been really fun to learn throughout winter, spring, summer and into fall camp.
"Feel a lot better about going into this fall camp than we did last year, just with the comfort of the offense and our execution through the first two days of practice."
Curt Cignetti all business at Indiana
When Curt Cignetti took the podium at Big Ten Media Days in July, he talked about college football being part of the "entertainment business." But the new Indiana coach is taking off the "show biz" hat and focusing on getting the Hoosiers prepared for the 2024 campaign.
As the Hoosiers started the second week of fall camp, Cignetti was asked about his energy level while addressing the media. He made it clear that, right now, his only concern is getting Indiana prepared for its first game against Florida International.
"Right now, we're in practice," Cignetti said when asked about his comments regarding the entertainment business. "Right now, it's all about developing a team. This isn't the time for talking, this is the time to put it on the field. So, I'm not going to put a show on every time I'm up here at the podium.
"Right now, we're really focused in on developing this football team and all 115 guys on this football team."
