Oregon Ducks Shock Big Ten With Massive Inflatable Duck In Indianapolis River
The Oregon Ducks are joining the Big Ten Conference in style. For their inaugural Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Oregon busted out a massive inflatable Duck to float the White River in downtown Indianapolis.
The Ducks have undoubtedly one of the most recognizable brands in college football and this move will definitely bring even more eyeballs to Oregon as it joins the Big Ten conference.
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti will address the state of the Big Ten on Tuesday morning.
The Ducks are college football realignment winners. Oregon is a first-year Big Ten team that can contend right away for a Big Ten title and in the College Football Playoff.
This season will be an exciting one for Oregon. The Ducks vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon is one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the 2024 season with major College Football Playoff implications on the line. The Ducks are underdogs vs. Ryan Day's Buckeyes.
Oregon also travels to face the Michigan Wolverines at The Big House. The reigning-National Champion Wolverines have won three-straight Big Ten titles and will be a huge test for the Ducks.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is leading the Ducks into 2024 with the best transfer portal class in the Big Ten and an incoming recruiting class that ranks No. 3 in the nation.
Lanning and transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel will speak at Big Ten Media days on Thursday, along with linebacker Jeffrey Bassa and tight end Terrance Ferguson.
Last week in front of the entire Duck team, Gabriel promised his best version of himself, according to leader of the defense, Bassa.
“(Gabriel) said this recently this past week in front of the whole team; We're going to get the best version of him.” Bassa told Oregon SI’s Bri Amaranthus. “(He said) I’m here to work now. I'm here to be the greatest. I'm here to help y'all. Y’all are going to get the best version of me.”
Gabriel and the Ducks look to make a splash in the Big Ten this season.
Meanwhile, the Oregon marketing department, already is winning the day.