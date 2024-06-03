Big Ten Daily (June 3): Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska Eliminated from NCAA Baseball Tournament
The college baseball season has officially come to an end in Big Ten country. On Sunday, all three teams from the conference that reached the NCAA Tournament were eliminated. It marked the end of tremendous seasons for Illinois, Indiana and Nebraska.
Unfortunately, none of the elimination games were particularly close on Sunday. Indiana State defeated Illinois 13-2 and Southern Miss clobbered Indiana 15-3. Nebraska was the only team to find some success offensively, dropping a 17-11 contest to Florida.
Illinois finished its season with a 35-21 record and won an outright Big Ten title. The Fighting Illini closed the regular season with an 18-6 mark in conference play.
Nebraska finished second in the league standings but put together a memorable run in the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskers won five consecutive games after losing Game 1 to Ohio State to claim the tournament championship.
Indiana was in the Big Ten title race for most of the season, closing with a 15-9 conference record. The Hoosiers ended the year with an overall record of 33-26-1.
Northwestern releases temporary stadium renderings
Late last week, Northwestern's athletic department released renderings for the temporary football stadium it will use for home games over the next two seasons. The school was forced to create a plan with the destruction of Ryan Field and the construction of a new, state-of-the-art stadium begins.
Northwestern's temporary stadium will be situated along Lake Michigan. Per the renderings, it appears that most of the seating will be available in the end zones, though there will still be bleachers running along the sidelines.
Northwestern plans to play five of its home games at the temporary structure during the 2024 season. The Wildcats will play its final two home games at Wrigley Field, home of the MLB's Chicago Cubs.
Northwestern will host Ohio State at Wrigley Field on Saturday, Nov. 16. Two weeks later, the Wildcats welcome Illinois to the baseball stadium ton close out the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Related stories
COLEMAN HAWKINS RETURNING TO COLLEGE: Coleman Hawkins will be returning to college for one more season. The former Illinois standout withdrew from the 2024 NBA Draft and will have one season of eligibility left. He averaged 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season at Illinois. CLICK HERE
CAM CHRISTIE STAYING IN NBA DRAFT: Cam Christie, who spent one season at Minnesota, reportedly plans to keep his name in the 2024 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 11.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 39.1% from 3-point range in his lone season with the Gophers. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN FOOTBALL WEEK 1 SPREADS: The start of the 2024 college football season is still months away, but Vegas has already released spreads for Week 1. Ohio State opens as the largest favorite to open the year, as the Buckeyes are a 50.5-point favorite vs. Akron. CLICK HERE