Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players on Day 2

Seven Big Ten athletes were taken in the first round of the NFL Draft with many left on the board. More will hear their names called in the second and third rounds Friday night.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Seven Big Ten players were selected in the first round in the 2021 NFL Draft. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was the first player off the board from the league after the Chicago Bears traded up to the 11th pick. 

After the pick, Big Ten players seemingly went in droves. After Fields, the Dallas Cowboys took Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, followed by Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers. 

Northwestern had two players selected in the first round for the first time in program history after cornerback Greg Newsome II was chosen by the Cleveland Browns. But before him, the Indianapolis Colts used the 21st-overall pick on Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye. 

The Baltimore Ravens rounded out the Big Ten selections by taking two in the first round. First was Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman with the 27th pick, followed by Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh. 

We'll be monitoring all the Big Ten selections in the second and third rounds. 

Here's the latest: 

Herbstreit: Dream scenario is Rondale Moore to Chiefs

Friday 6:25 p.m. ET – ESPN college football analysts were doing extensive pre-draft work and in one segment, they were talking about the best marriages for some unsung prospects. Kirk Herbstreit, the former Ohio State quarterback, thought that Purdue wide receiver would be great teaming up with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

"Why not give Patty Mahomes one more piece?'' Herbstreit said. "Give him Rondale Moore. Monster year in '19, a superstar, and could you imagine Rondale Moore as one more featured option in that offense? They said dream scenario. That's one.''

Top prospects available from the Big Ten

PlayerPositionSchool

Jalen Mayfield

Offensive Tackle

Michigan

Rondale Moore 

Wide Receiver

Purdue

Pat Freiermuth

Tight End

Penn State

Nico Collins

Wide Receiver

Michigan

Trey Sermon

Running Back

Ohio State

Benjamin St-Juste

Cornerback

Minnesota

Wyatt Davis

Guard

Ohio State

Shakur Brown

Cornerback

Michigan State

Jamar Johnson

Safety

Indiana

Pete Werner

Linebacker

Ohio State

Baron Browning

Linebacker

Ohio State

Shaun Wade 

Cornerback

Ohio State

Daviyo Nixon

Defensive Tackle

Iowa

2021 NFL Draft Schedule

Day 1: Round 1

  • When: Thursday, April 29
  • Start time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC
  • Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app
  • Radio: ESPN radio

Day 2: Rounds 2-3

  • When: Friday, April 30
  • Start time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC
  • Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app
  • Radio: ESPN radio

Day 3: Rounds 4-7

  • When: Saturday, May 1
  • Start time: Noon ET
  • Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC
  • Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app
  • Radio: ESPN radio

This story will be updated. 

RECAP THE FIRST ROUND: The Big Ten Conference was full of talent heading to the NFL this season, headlined by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. See who got drafted on Day 1. CLICK HERE

