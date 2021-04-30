Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players on Day 2
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Seven Big Ten players were selected in the first round in the 2021 NFL Draft. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was the first player off the board from the league after the Chicago Bears traded up to the 11th pick.
After the pick, Big Ten players seemingly went in droves. After Fields, the Dallas Cowboys took Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, followed by Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Northwestern had two players selected in the first round for the first time in program history after cornerback Greg Newsome II was chosen by the Cleveland Browns. But before him, the Indianapolis Colts used the 21st-overall pick on Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye.
The Baltimore Ravens rounded out the Big Ten selections by taking two in the first round. First was Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman with the 27th pick, followed by Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh.
We'll be monitoring all the Big Ten selections in the second and third rounds.
Here's the latest:
Herbstreit: Dream scenario is Rondale Moore to Chiefs
Friday 6:25 p.m. ET – ESPN college football analysts were doing extensive pre-draft work and in one segment, they were talking about the best marriages for some unsung prospects. Kirk Herbstreit, the former Ohio State quarterback, thought that Purdue wide receiver would be great teaming up with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.
"Why not give Patty Mahomes one more piece?'' Herbstreit said. "Give him Rondale Moore. Monster year in '19, a superstar, and could you imagine Rondale Moore as one more featured option in that offense? They said dream scenario. That's one.''
Top prospects available from the Big Ten
|Player
|Position
|School
Jalen Mayfield
Offensive Tackle
Michigan
Rondale Moore
Wide Receiver
Purdue
Pat Freiermuth
Tight End
Penn State
Nico Collins
Wide Receiver
Michigan
Trey Sermon
Running Back
Ohio State
Benjamin St-Juste
Cornerback
Minnesota
Wyatt Davis
Guard
Ohio State
Shakur Brown
Cornerback
Michigan State
Jamar Johnson
Safety
Indiana
Pete Werner
Linebacker
Ohio State
Baron Browning
Linebacker
Ohio State
Shaun Wade
Cornerback
Ohio State
Daviyo Nixon
Defensive Tackle
Iowa
2021 NFL Draft Schedule
Day 1: Round 1
- When: Thursday, April 29
- Start time: 8 p.m. ET
- Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC
- Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app
- Radio: ESPN radio
Day 2: Rounds 2-3
- When: Friday, April 30
- Start time: 7 p.m. ET
- Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC
- Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app
- Radio: ESPN radio
Day 3: Rounds 4-7
- When: Saturday, May 1
- Start time: Noon ET
- Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC
- Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app
- Radio: ESPN radio
This story will be updated.
