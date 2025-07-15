Purdue Running Back Devin Mockobee Nominated for Prestigious College Football Award
Because of the service to his community and his impact off the field, Purdue senior running back Devin Mockobee is one of nearly 200 candidates nominated for the 2025 AFCA Good Works Team. The list of nominees was released on Tuesday.
Mockobee, who has been Purdue's leading rusher each of the last three seasons, was among 197 candidates included on the preseason list for the Good Works Team. Back in May, he donated $10,000 to Pioneer Youth Football and Cheer in his hometown of Boonville, Ind.
The money donated came from Mockobee's NIL (name, image and likeness) earnings.
"The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field," the AFCA website says. "AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season."
Mockobee began his career as a walk-on at Purdue in 2022. That season, he helped the Boilermakers secure a Big Ten West title, rushing for 968 yards and nine touchdowns. When coach Ryan Walters arrived in West Lafayette to take over for a departing Jeff Brohm, the running back was immediately placed on scholarship.
Over the course of his three seasons at Purdue, Mockobee has rushed for 2,466 yards and 19 touchdowns, maintaing a 4.9 yards per carry average. He also has 624 receiving yards and has a pair of touchdown receptions.
The AFCA will announce its 2025 Good Works Team in September. It will include 11 FBS players, 11 players from the FCS, Divisions II and III, and NAIA levels (combined), and one head coach.
Mockobee makes big donation
Back in May, Mockobee decided to give back to his hometown community in a big way. The running back opened up his checkbook and made a $10,000 donation to Pioneer Youth Football and Cheer in Boonville.
"When I was growing up, I got put into the youth league and actually going up through the youth league, my dad was the president of our youth league," Mockobee told Sam King of the Journal & Courier. "Every Saturday when we were coming out for football, it was getting here at 7 or 8 a.m. and we were setting up and we were staying there until 6 or 7 at night to tear it down. Every week in my life was football. It's where I fostered the love for it.
"Some of these kids out here, they might be wearing some of the same helmets and shoulder pads I did when I was a kid. I want to be able to give them something."
After making an appearance to announce the donation, Mockobee stuck around to take photographs and sign autographs for the children.
