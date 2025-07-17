How Many Miles Will Purdue Football Travel During the 2025 Season?
Purdue doesn't exactly have the easiest slate in college football in 2025, but the Boilermakers do have one advantage heading into a new year. When it comes to travel, they won't have a chance to rack up many frequent flyer miles.
Although the Big Ten now spans from coast to coast, Purdue won't have to do a lot of traveling this coming season. The Boilermakers will travel just 3,260.6 miles during the year (per Google Maps). Considering the distances some of those West Coast schools will travel — more than 7,000 miles in some cases — Purdue's road trips don't look too bad.
Purdue will play just five road games in Barry Odom's first season at the helm. The first three games on their schedule will be played at Ross-Ade Stadium, with the first road game scheduled on Saturday, Sept. 20, when the Boilermakers take on in-state rival Notre Dame.
The Boilers won't actually leave the state of Indiana until a trip to Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 11.
A trip out to Seattle on Saturday, Nov. 15 is the longest road trip for Purdue this season. The 2,189.4-miles journey to Washington actually accounts for 67.1% of the miles the Boilers will travel during the 2025 college football campaign.
Yes, Purdue's schedule is still incredibly difficult, playing Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, USC, Illinois, and Indiana, among others. But, if there's one benefit to this year's slate, it's that the team won't have to travel too far — or too often — throughout the season.
Well, except that 2,000-mile journey to Washington.
Purdue football 2025 away games (miles)
- Saturday, Sept. 20: at Notre Dame (123.9 miles)
- Saturday, Oct. 11: at Minnesota (530.5 miles)
- Saturday, Oct. 18: at Northwestern (157.7 miles)
- Saturday, Nov. 1: at Michigan (259.1 miles)
- Saturday, Nov. 15: at Washington (2,189.4 miles)
- Total : 3,260.6 miles
*Distances measured via Google Maps from Ross-Ade Stadium to opposing team's home stadium.
Purdue football 2025 full schedule
- Saturday, Aug. 30 — vs. Ball State at noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Saturday, Sept. 6 — vs. Southern Illinois at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Saturday, Sept. 13 — vs. USC at 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)
- Saturday, Sept. 20 — at Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: NBC)
- Saturday, Sept. 27 — OFF
- Saturday, Oct. 4 — vs. Illinois (TBD)
- Saturday, Oct. 11 — at Minnesota at 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: TBD)
- Saturday, Oct. 18 — at Northwestern (TBD)
- Saturday, Oct. 25 — vs. Rutgers at noon ET (TV: TBD)
- Saturday, Nov. 1 — at Michigan (TBD)
- Saturday, Nov. 8 — vs. Ohio State (TBD)
- Saturday, Nov. 15 — at Washington (TBD)
- Saturday, Nov. 22 — OFF
- Friday, Nov. 28 — vs. Indiana at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: NBC)
