Big Ten Football: NCAA Could Close Football's Spring Transfer Portal Window
Some guardrails may actually be coming to the NCAA transfer portal. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reports that the NCAA Football Oversight Committee is looking to eliminate the spring transfer portal window.
Currently, there are two transfer portal windows in college football. The first in the 2024-25 academic year is scheduled for Dec. 9 through Jan. 7. The second is set for April 16-30.
If the NCAA moves forward with the elimination of the spring window, college football players would only be able to enter during that 30-day window in the winter.
Per Yahoo Sports, the NCAA Football Oversight Committee made the recommendation to the Division I Council. The Power Four conferences and the American Football Coaches Association support the move to eliminate the spring portal window.
If a change is made, it will apply to the 2024-25 academic year. Players could decide to still enter the NCAA transfer portal outside of the Dec. 9-Jan. 7 window, but they would not be eligible for the 2025 college football season.
The transfer portal has been labeled as the "Wild West" in college football, with high levels of player movement over the last several years. There would still be a high number of college football players entering the portal, but this would at least put some restrictions and limitations in place.
It would also help college football coaches solidify rosters in the winter and spring, allowing them to focus on high school recruiting in the spring and summer months.
No decision has been made at this time, but it seems like it would be a positive change for the sport.
